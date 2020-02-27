Axon 2019 Revenue Grows 26% to $531 Million; SaaS ARR up 49%, Setting Foundation for Continued Growth & Momentum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today released the following quarterly update letter to shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2019.

Revenue grew 26% to $531 million for the year, driven by demand for our latest generation camera, Axon Body 3, the cloud-connected TASER 7, and our cloud software.

Bottom line performance reflects our ability to scale manufacturing of TASER 7, continued growth of higher margin Axon Cloud revenue (up 41% for the full year), and cost control discipline. While net income was affected by catch-up stock compensation expense, we delivered a record $88 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year, up 43%, and Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to $38 million, reflecting a 22% margin.

The successful launch of Axon Body 3 drove record Q4 2019 sales of $172 million, up 50%, and holds tremendous strategic value. Customers are enthusiastic about better core performance and situational awareness features such as live-video streaming and real-time alerts. With LTE connectivity, GPS and a more powerful CPU for edge-AI processing, Axon Body 3 is designed to improve officer performance and drive adoption of SaaS features. Importantly, this is expected to fuel continued growth in annual recurring SaaS revenue. Axon Body 3's communications capabilities also pave the way for adoption of the emergency dispatch solution we are bringing to market this year.

Our strategic focus on driving recurring cash flow and building a self-reinforcing SaaS-centric business is working. For example, in 2019:

We achieved $161 million in annual recurring SaaS revenue, up 49% over 2018;

in annual recurring SaaS revenue, up 49% over 2018; 71% of our full-year revenue was in recurring contracts, up from 55% in 2018 and 46% in 2017;

More than 100 agencies adopted Officer Safety Plan 7, which carries per-officer-per-month pricing of $149 to $229 and created a pipeline of customers that have gained access to Axon Records;

to and created a pipeline of customers that have gained access to Axon Records; More than 70% of Officer Safety Plan 7 users are on the top-tier 7+ plan; and

More than 550 agencies adopted the cloud-connected TASER 7, with 80% of those selecting our highest value plans.

We continue to see customer enthusiasm for Axon Records, which underscores the effectiveness of our go-to-market strategy. We've made it attractive for agencies to start using Records by including it as a built-in benefit to our highest tier Officer Safety Plan — and some agencies will be able to fund the majority of their upgrade to that tier with savings from transitioning their legacy records management system to Axon Records.

Our strategic priorities in 2020 include continuing to execute in our core market, while accelerating our path-to-market in new product categories such as de-escalation and communications, and expanding to new customer categories. This will position us to achieve a higher level of annual recurring SaaS revenue over the long term. Specifically:

We are accelerating our R&D investments in developing real-time command-and-control software for public safety, which represents a $2 billion rapidly growing market. Axon's cloud-based software will be designed to empower everyone involved in incident response: dispatchers, call takers, command staff, patrol officers, firefighters and medical personnel. We intend to fundamentally improve the workflow that the industry refers to as Computer Aided Dispatch, or CAD — enabling entire agencies to respond as one team to get the right people with the right information to the right place at the right time. We expect to be live by mid-year with our first paying customer. We see a major opportunity in the corrections and federal law enforcement channels. In Q4 2019, Axon won a Department of Justice contract to equip Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers with body cameras. This contract vehicle will also allow other federal law enforcement agencies to join the Axon network. We are now proud to support both the US Forest Service's adoption of body cameras and TASER devices, and the DOJ's new body camera pilot effort, both representing significant milestones in Axon's federal expansion efforts. We estimate these two markets add $1.5 billion to our core municipal public safety market.

Unlocking new opportunities means Axon's strategic growth areas have evolved and expanded into:

De-escalation: Developing tools that support public safety officers in avoiding or minimizing use of force is a key component of Axon's mission to protect life. These tools include the cloud-connected TASER conducted energy device as well as a suite of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) training services for law enforcement, delivered through our Axon Academy training platform. To obsolete the bullet, we intend to not only develop more effective TASER devices over time but also drive training and adoption of the best practices in modern policing.

Developing tools that support public safety officers in avoiding or minimizing use of force is a key component of Axon's mission to protect life. These tools include the cloud-connected TASER conducted energy device as well as a suite of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) training services for law enforcement, delivered through our Axon Academy training platform. To obsolete the bullet, we intend to not only develop more effective TASER devices over time but also drive training and adoption of the best practices in modern policing. Sensors: Our digital evidence management software, Axon Evidence, supports our network of cloud-connected cameras and sensors. Axon Evidence is the world's largest cloud-hosted data repository of law enforcement video data and other types of electronic evidence. In September 2019 , we began shipping Axon Body 3, a camera with an LTE antenna and GPS chip, which supports real-time awareness.

Our digital evidence management software, Axon Evidence, supports our network of cloud-connected cameras and sensors. Axon Evidence is the world's largest cloud-hosted data repository of law enforcement video data and other types of electronic evidence. In , we began shipping Axon Body 3, a camera with an LTE antenna and GPS chip, which supports real-time awareness. Productivity: Our productivity suite of tools reduce time spent on paperwork. Axon Records takes a disruptive modern approach to displace legacy on-premises Records Management Systems (RMS) by putting body camera video at the heart of incident records. Axon Records includes Axon Standards, a radically simpler approach to use-of-force reporting. Another software solution in this suite, Axon Performance, helps agencies ensure that officers are adhering to agency policies, and provides analytics on the effectiveness of body-worn camera programs. And Redaction Assistant enables agencies to redact videos in a fraction of the time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Our productivity suite of tools reduce time spent on paperwork. Axon Records takes a disruptive modern approach to displace legacy on-premises Records Management Systems (RMS) by putting body camera video at the heart of incident records. Axon Records includes Axon Standards, a radically simpler approach to use-of-force reporting. Another software solution in this suite, Axon Performance, helps agencies ensure that officers are adhering to agency policies, and provides analytics on the effectiveness of body-worn camera programs. And Redaction Assistant enables agencies to redact videos in a fraction of the time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Communications: We are developing communication tools that support real-time situational awareness through the sharing of information across various channels, including voice, messaging, location mapping, and intelligence and evidence sharing. Products include Axon Aware, which allows agencies to know the GPS location of their officers and what those officers are experiencing through live video streaming and more; and Axon Dispatch, the emergency dispatch solution we are bringing to market this year.

By 2030, we believe:

TASER devices will be the primary means to stop a threat

AI-enabled body cameras will eliminate the majority of manual report writing

Cloud-enabled devices will be the primary means to dispatch officers in the field

Axon will be a household name by virtue of the transformative value we'll create for society and all of our stakeholders

Summary of Q4 2019 results:

Record quarterly revenue of $172 million , up 50% year over year, included $26 million of Axon Body 3 hardware shipments, and reflected a successful product launch.

, up 50% year over year, included of Axon Body 3 hardware shipments, and reflected a successful product launch. Total company gross margin of 53.9% reflected a higher-than-usual mix of body camera hardware and TASER 7 cartridges, as expected. For more details, please see gross margin commentary by segment, below.

Operating expenses of $107 million included $47.5 million in stock-based compensation expenses, including $33 million of incremental "catch up" expense. Operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation declined sequentially, reflecting rigorous cost controls.

included in stock-based compensation expenses, including of incremental "catch up" expense. Operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation declined sequentially, reflecting rigorous cost controls. SG&A of $78 million included $40.2 million in stock-based compensation expenses, including $29.9 million in "catch up" expenses.

included in stock-based compensation expenses, including in "catch up" expenses.

R&D of $29 million included $7.3 million in stock-based compensation expenses, including $2.9 million in "catch up" expenses.

included in stock-based compensation expenses, including in "catch up" expenses.

These "catch up" expenses are tied to Axon's CEO Performance Award and eXponential Stock Performance Plan ("XSPP"), for which six additional performance goals became probable of attainment during Q4 2019 due to our strengthened outlook, bringing the total number of performance goals that are statistically probable to nine.

GAAP EPS was ($0.21) ; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

; Non-GAAP EPS of excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense. GAAP EPS includes the "catch-up" stock-based compensation expense referred to above.



For more details about Axon's innovative stock-based compensation plans, which were approved by shareholders and align the interests of management and employees with shareholders, please see our online FAQ.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was a record $38 million , representing 22% margin on revenue, and 48% incremental contribution margin. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to $88 million .

, representing 22% margin on revenue, and 48% incremental contribution margin. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to . Cash and investments grew $43 million sequentially to approximately $396 million . Axon's strong balance sheet, with zero debt, provides us with the latitude to continue growing our subscription contracts as a percentage of revenue.

Financial commentary by segment:

TASER:



THREE MONTHS ENDED

CHANGE









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

QoQ

YoY

(in thousands)







Net sales $ 83,955



$ 71,743



$ 65,301



17.0 %

28.6 % Gross margin 60.5 %

63.1 %

65.0 %

-260bp

-450bp





































TASER revenue of $84 million grew 29% year over year, reflecting strong momentum in TASER 7, which began shipping in Q4 2018, and strong cartridge shipments in the quarter, reflecting our ability to meet a substantial demand backlog.

grew 29% year over year, reflecting strong momentum in TASER 7, which began shipping in Q4 2018, and strong cartridge shipments in the quarter, reflecting our ability to meet a substantial demand backlog. TASER gross margin declined, as expected, due to the mix of TASER 7 cartridges shipped in the quarter. We anticipate that segment gross margin will improve in 2020, building throughout the year, driven by product mix, continued TASER 7 program cost optimization and a reduction in discounts.

Software & Sensors:



THREE MONTHS ENDED

CHANGE









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

QoQ

YoY

(in thousands)







Axon Cloud net sales $ 36,805



$ 34,021



$ 25,774



8.2 %

42.8 % Axon Cloud gross margin 76.1 %

75.8 %

74.5 %

30bp

160bp



















Sensors and Other net sales $ 51,091



$ 25,073



$ 23,716



103.8 %

115.4 % Sensors and Other gross margin 27.0 %

36.4 %

15.7 %

-940bp

1,130bp

Axon Cloud revenue grew 43% and achieved gross margins of 76.1% in Q4 2019. This margin includes some low-to-no-margin professional services that support new installations for SaaS customers. The software-only revenue in this segment, which includes cloud storage and compute costs, has consistently carried a gross margin above 80%.

Strong revenue in the Sensors and Other category was driven by record body camera shipments of about 83,000 units, topping the previous record of nearly 29,000 units shipped in Q3 2017. (These unit figures exclude the Axon Flex line-of-sight camera, which affixes to an officer's sunglasses or hat brim.) Approximately 75% of Q4 2019 body camera unit shipments were Axon Body 3. We expect a significantly lower run-rate of body camera unit sales going forward.

Sensors and Other gross margin of 27% was in line with our expectations. As a reminder, we manage toward a 25% gross margin for camera and sensors hardware, and the gross margin will fluctuate quarter to quarter depending on the customer mix.

Forward-Looking Performance Indicators:



31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

30 JUN 2019

31 MAR 2019

31 DEC 2018

($ in thousands) Annual recurring revenue (1) $ 161,277



$ 141,540



$ 129,452



$ 122,276



$ 108,496

Total company future contracted revenue $ 1,230,000



$ 1,130,000



$ 1,050,000



$ 930,000



$ 900,000

Percentage of TASER devices sold on a recurring payment plan 58 %

55 %

60 %

42 %

35 %

(1) Monthly recurring license, integration, warranty, and storage revenue annualized.

Annual recurring revenue grew 49% year over year to $161 million , driven by strong adoption of our integrated software-heavy bundles and features.

, driven by strong adoption of our integrated software-heavy bundles and features. Total company future contracted revenue grew to $1.23 billion . This amount is limited to revenue from arrangements that meet the definition of a contract under Topic 606 as of December 31, 2019 . We expect to recognize between 20% to 25% of this balance over the next 12 months and generally expect the remainder to be recognized over the following five to seven years, subject to risks related to delayed deployments, budget appropriation or other contract cancellation clauses.

. This amount is limited to revenue from arrangements that meet the definition of a contract under Topic 606 as of . We expect to recognize between 20% to 25% of this balance over the next 12 months and generally expect the remainder to be recognized over the following five to seven years, subject to risks related to delayed deployments, budget appropriation or other contract cancellation clauses. We have substantially moved the needle on driving TASER subscriptions in the past year. Approximately 58% of all devices sold in Q4 were on a recurring payment plan, compared with 35% a year ago. In the United States , recurring payment plans accounted for 65% of new TASER contracts, with TASER 7 contracts driving subscriptions. This represents significant progress toward transitioning the TASER business to a subscription model.

, recurring payment plans accounted for 65% of new TASER contracts, with TASER 7 contracts driving subscriptions. This represents significant progress toward transitioning the TASER business to a subscription model. Record quarterly software and sensors bookings of $171 million were up 55% year over year. Going forward, we will not be disclosing this metric. It was introduced in the early days of our Software & Sensors business, and is no longer strategically relevant to evaluating the health of the segment. We believe that total company future contracted revenue is a more relevant and comprehensive forward-looking performance indicator, as it encompasses all company contracts, including TASER.

were up 55% year over year. Going forward, we will not be disclosing this metric. It was introduced in the early days of our Software & Sensors business, and is no longer strategically relevant to evaluating the health of the segment. We believe that total company future contracted revenue is a more relevant and comprehensive forward-looking performance indicator, as it encompasses all company contracts, including TASER. We ended the year with 465,200 users on the Axon network. Going forward, we are retiring this metric, which is declining in relevance as our business continues to evolve. We believe that annual recurring revenue provides a more useful measure of the health of the SaaS business we are building.

Outlook:

For the full year 2020, we expect to achieve:

Revenue in the range of $615 million to $625 million ;

to ; At the midpoint, this represents 17% year-over-year growth, and more than 20% year-over-year growth excluding the surge of Axon Body 3 hardware shipments in Q4 2019;



We anticipate that Q1 2020 revenue will increase approximately 13% year-over-year;



We anticipate that 2020 revenue will accelerate in the second half of the year, with a back-half weighting similar to 2019;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $105 million ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects modest gross margin improvement over 2019, which will be partially offset by camera hardware shipments to major city customers;



Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects accelerated investments to take advantage of total addressable market expansion opportunities in new product categories, such as communications, and new customer categories, such as federal and corrections, as described above, and in building out systems for scale;



Adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes expected legal costs of up to $15 million associated with litigation involving the FTC, which we intend to treat as an add-back to Adjusted EBITDA;

associated with litigation involving the FTC, which we intend to treat as an add-back to Adjusted EBITDA;

We expect Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10% to 12% in Q1 2020;

We expect a normalized tax rate of 20% to 25%, which can fluctuate depending on geography of income and the effects of discrete items, including changes in our stock price;

We expect stock-based compensation expenses to be approximately $85 million for the full year, which is subject to change depending on our assessment of the probability of attaining operational metrics for the CEO Performance Award and XSPP awards, and the expected timing of such attainment; and

for the full year, which is subject to change depending on our assessment of the probability of attaining operational metrics for the CEO Performance Award and XSPP awards, and the expected timing of such attainment; and We are closely monitoring our supply chain and operations in the context of the coronavirus crisis. Though the situation is dynamic, at this time, we believe the potential impact to Axon is reflected in our full-year guidance.

This is an exciting time for Axon and its customers -- the products we are bringing to market are fundamentally improving public safety, creating massive societal value, and saving lives. Thank you for joining us on this journey.

Signed,

Rick Smith, CEO

Luke Larson, President

Jawad Ahsan, CFO

Quarterly conference call and Webcast

We will host our Q4 2019 earnings conference call on February 27 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The call will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com.

Statistical Definitions

Software and Sensors bookings are an indication of the activity the Company is seeing relative to Software and Sensors hardware, software and Axon Evidence. We consider bookings to be a statistical measure defined as the sales price of orders (not invoiced sales), including contractual optional periods we expect to be exercised, net of cancellations, inclusive of renewals, placed in the relevant fiscal period, regardless of when the products or services ultimately will be provided. Most bookings will be invoiced in subsequent periods.

Due to municipal government funding rules, in some cases certain of the future period amounts included in bookings are subject to budget appropriation or other contract cancellation clauses. Although Axon has entered into contracts for the delivery of products and services in the future and anticipates the contracts will be fulfilled, if agencies do not exercise contractual options, do not appropriate money in future year budgets or do enact a cancellation clause, revenue associated with these bookings may not ultimately be recognized, resulting in a future reduction to bookings.

For more information relative to our revenue recognition policies, please reference our SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, we present the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share and Free Cash Flow. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance in comparison to prior periods. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance, and when planning and forecasting our future periods. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is presented herein.

EBITDA (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Earnings before interest expense, investment interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Earnings before interest expense, investment interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and pre-tax certain other items (described below).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Net income excluding the costs of non-cash stock-based compensation and excluding pre-tax certain other items, including, but not limited to, net gain/loss/write-down/disposal/abandonment of property, equipment and intangible assets; loss on impairment; and costs related to business acquisitions. The Company tax-effects non-GAAP adjustments using the blended statutory federal and state tax rates for each period presented.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Earnings Per share) - Measure of Company's Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period presented.

Free Cash Flow (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Cash flow from operating activities) - cash flows provided by operating activities minus purchases of property and equipment, intangible assets and cash flows related to business acquisitions.

Caution on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Although these non-GAAP financial measures are not consistent with GAAP, management believes investors will benefit by referring to these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing the Company's operating results, as well as when forecasting and analyzing future periods. However, management recognizes that:

these non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness and should be considered only as a supplement to the Company's GAAP financial measures;

these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial measures;

these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be superior to the Company's GAAP financial measures; and

these non-GAAP financial measures were not prepared in accordance with GAAP or under a comprehensive set of rules or principles.

Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, this presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not enhance the comparability of the Company's results to the results of other companies.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. More than 225,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.; LTE is a trademark of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute; Oculus is a trademark of Facebook Technologies, LLC; Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. and Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Axon, Axon Records, Axon Dispatch, Axon Performance, Axon Standards, Axon Body, Redaction Assistant, Axon Accelerate, Axon Evidence, Axon Academy, Axon Fleet, TASER, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Forward-looking statements

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed products and services and related development efforts and activities; expectations about the market for our current and future products and services; expectations about customer behavior; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions; as well as the ultimate resolution of financial statement items requiring critical accounting estimates, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: our ability to design, introduce and sell new products or features; our ability to defend against litigation and protect our intellectual property, and the resulting costs of this activity; our ability to manage our supply chain and avoid production delays, shortages, and impacts to expected gross margins; the impact of stock compensation expense, impairment expense, and income tax expense on our financial results; customer purchase behavior, including adoption of our software as a service delivery model; our exposure to cancellations of government contracts due to appropriation clauses, exercise of a cancellation clause, or non-exercise of contractually optional periods; negative media publicity regarding our products; the impact of product mix on projected gross margins; defects in our products; changes in the costs of product components and labor; loss of customer data, a breach of security, or an extended outage, including our reliance on third party cloud-based storage providers; exposure to international operational risks; delayed cash collections and possible credit losses due to our subscription model; changes in government regulations in the U.S. and in foreign markets, especially related to the classification of our product by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and to evolving regulations surrounding privacy and data protection; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and counter-party risks relating to cash balances held in excess of FDIC insurance limits. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K lists various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Readers can find them under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the SEC.

Please visit https://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

For investor relations information please contact Andrea James via email at IR@axon.com.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)









THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018 Net sales from products $ 134,497



$ 96,497



$ 89,017



$ 399,474



$ 327,635

Net sales from services 37,354



34,340



25,774



131,386



92,433

Net sales 171,851



130,837



114,791



530,860



420,068

Cost of product sales 70,418



42,445



42,863



190,683



139,337

Cost of service sales 8,793



8,223



6,582



32,891



22,148

Cost of sales 79,211



50,668



49,445



223,574



161,485

Gross margin 92,640



80,169



65,346



307,286



258,583

Operating expenses:

















Sales, general and administrative 78,281



48,424



42,099



212,959



156,886

Research and development 28,745



25,129



21,254



100,721



76,856

Total operating expenses 107,026



73,553



63,353



313,680



233,742

Income (loss) from operations (14,386)



6,616



1,993



(6,394)



24,841

Interest and other income, net 2,486



1,820



1,021



8,464



3,263

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (11,900)



8,436



3,014



2,070



28,104

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 479



2,332



931



1,188



(1,101)

Net income (loss) $ (12,379)



$ 6,104



$ 2,083



$ 882



$ 29,205

Net income (loss) per common and common equivalent shares:

















Basic $ (0.21)



$ 0.10



$ 0.04



$ 0.01



$ 0.52

Diluted $ (0.21)



$ 0.10



$ 0.03



$ 0.01



$ 0.50

Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:

















Basic 59,374



59,278



58,502



59,190



56,392

Diluted 60,257



60,059



59,665



60,018



57,922



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)













THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2019

THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEP 2019

THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2018

TASER

Software

and

Sensors

Total

TASER

Software

and

Sensors

Total

TASER

Software

and

Sensors

Total Net sales from products (1) $ 83,406



$ 51,091



$ 134,497



$ 71,424



$ 25,073



$ 96,497



$ 65,301



$ 23,716



$ 89,017

Net sales from services (2) 549



36,805



37,354



319



34,021



34,340



—



25,774



25,774

Net sales 83,955



87,896



171,851



71,743



59,094



130,837



65,301



49,490



114,791

Cost of product sales 33,144



37,274



70,418



26,504



15,941



42,445



22,874



19,989



42,863

Cost of service sales —



8,793



8,793



—



8,223



8,223



—



6,582



6,582

Cost of sales 33,144



46,067



79,211



26,504



24,164



50,668



22,874



26,571



49,445

Gross margin 50,811



41,829



92,640



45,239



34,930



80,169



42,427



22,919



65,346

Gross margin % 60.5 %

47.6 %

53.9 %

63.1 %

59.1 %

61.3 %

65.0 %

46.3 %

56.9 %



































Research and development 4,185



24,560



28,745



3,485



21,644



25,129



5,196



16,058



21,254





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2019

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2018

TASER

Software and

Sensors

Total

TASER

Software and

Sensors

Total Net sales from products (1) $ 280,554



$ 118,920



$ 399,474



$ 253,115



$ 74,520



$ 327,635

Net sales from services (2) 1,107



130,279



131,386



—



92,433



92,433

Net sales 281,661



249,199



530,860



253,115



166,953



420,068

Cost of product sales 107,188



83,495



190,683



80,354



58,983



139,337

Cost of service sales —



32,891



32,891



—



22,148



22,148

Cost of sales 107,188



116,386



223,574



80,354



81,131



161,485

Gross margin 174,473



132,813



307,286



172,761



85,822



258,583

Gross margin % 61.9 %

53.3 %

57.9 %

68.3 %

51.4 %

61.5 %























Research and development 14,469



86,252



100,721



17,012



59,844



76,856





(1) Software and Sensors "products" revenue consists of sensors, including on-officer body cameras, Axon Fleet cameras, other hardware sensors, warranties on sensors, and other products, and is sometimes referred to as Sensors and Other revenue.

(2) Software and Sensors "services" revenue comprises sales related to the Axon Cloud, which includes Axon Evidence, cloud-based evidence management software revenue, other recurring cloud-hosted software revenue and related professional services, and is sometimes referred to as Axon Cloud revenue.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. UNIT SALES STATISTICS (Unaudited) Units in whole numbers









THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018

Unit

Change

Percent Change

31 DEC

2019

31 DEC

2018

Unit

Change

Percent Change TASER 7 14,577



5,759



8,818



153.1 %

49,221



5,759



43,462



754.7 % TASER X26P 13,554



18,597



(5,043)



(27.1)



48,798



71,823



(23,025)



(32.1)

TASER X2 11,534



13,088



(1,554)



(11.9)



40,973



65,855



(24,882)



(37.8)

TASER Pulse and Bolt 2,978



7,490



(4,512)



(60.2)



11,785



18,398



(6,613)



(35.9)

Cartridges 962,519



600,690



361,829



60.2



2,751,603



2,342,897



408,706



17.4

Axon Body 83,268



26,167



57,101



218.2



151,499



85,965



65,534



76.2

Axon Flex 3,078



5,080



(2,002)



(39.4)



15,586



15,541



45



0.3

Axon Fleet 3,324



3,908



(584)



(14.9)



10,467



9,445



1,022



10.8

Axon Dock 10,149



3,859



6,290



163.0



22,275



17,762



4,513



25.4

TASER Cam 1,177



1,952



(775)



(39.7)



5,533



8,310



(2,777)



(33.4)



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands









THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income (loss) $ (12,379)



$ 6,104



$ 2,083



$ 882



$ 29,205

Depreciation and amortization 3,165



2,709



2,389



11,361



10,615

Interest expense 19



4



33



46



86

Investment interest income (1,760)



(1,647)



(1,076)



(7,040)



(3,002)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 479



2,332



931



1,188



(1,101)

EBITDA $ (10,476)



$ 9,502



$ 4,360



$ 6,437



$ 35,803





















Adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation expense $ 48,300



$ 13,663



$ 6,577



$ 78,495



$ 21,879

Transaction costs and adjustments related to business acquisition —



—



—



—



1,382

Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets 16



33



14



67



2,117

Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 134



845



13



2,542



303

Costs related to FTC litigation 240



—



—



240



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,214



$ 24,043



$ 10,964



$ 87,781



$ 61,484

Net income (loss) as a percentage of net sales (7.2) %

4.7 %

1.8 %

0.2 %

7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 22.2 %

18.4 %

9.6 %

16.5 %

14.6 %



















Stock-based compensation expense:

















Cost of product and service sales $ 790



$ 312



$ 152



$ 1,565



$ 511

Sales, general and administrative 40,212



9,508



3,927



59,342



12,710

Research and development 7,298



3,843



2,498



17,588



8,658

Total $ 48,300



$ 13,663



$ 6,577



$ 78,495



$ 21,879



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - continued (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands









THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018 Non-GAAP net income:

















GAAP net income (loss) $ (12,379)



$ 6,104



$ 2,083



$ 882



$ 29,205

Non-GAAP adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation expense 48,300



13,663



6,577



78,495



21,879

Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets 16



33



14



67



2,117

Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 134



845



13



2,542



303

Transaction costs and adjustments related to business acquisition —



—



—



—



1,382

Costs related to FTC litigation 240



—



—



240



—

Income tax effects (11,863)



(3,654)



(1,737)



(20,068)



(6,366)

Income tax benefit of CEO stock option exercise —



—



(2,321)



—



(5,683)

Non-GAAP net income $ 24,448



$ 16,991



$ 4,629



$ 62,158



$ 42,837













THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share:

















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ (0.21)



$ 0.10



$ 0.03



$ 0.01



$ 0.50

Non-GAAP adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation expense 0.80



0.23



0.11



1.31



0.38

Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets 0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00



0.04

Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 0.00



0.01



0.00



0.04



0.01

Transaction costs and adjustments related to business acquisition —



—



—



—



0.02

Costs related to FTC litigation 0.00



—



—



0.00



—

Income tax effects (0.20)



(0.06)



(0.03)



(0.33)



(0.11)

Income tax benefit of CEO stock option exercise —



—



(0.04)



—



(0.10)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.41



$ 0.28



$ 0.08



$ 1.04



$ 0.74





















Weighted average number of diluted common and common equivalent shares outstanding (in thousands) 60,257



60,059



59,665



60,018



57,922





(1) The per share calculations for GAAP net income, Non-GAAP adjustments and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are each computed independently. Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,250



$ 349,462

Short-term investments 178,534



—

Accounts and notes receivable, net 146,878



130,579

Contract assets, net 47,718



13,960

Inventory, net 38,845



33,763

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,866



30,391

Total current assets 619,091



558,155









Property and equipment, net 43,770



37,893

Deferred tax assets, net 27,688



19,347

Intangible assets, net 12,771



15,935

Goodwill 25,013



24,981

Long-term investments 45,499



—

Long-term notes receivable, net of current portion 31,598



40,230

Other assets 40,209



22,999

Total assets $ 845,639



$ 719,540



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable 25,874



15,164

Accrued liabilities 45,001



41,092

Current portion of deferred revenue 117,864



107,016

Customer deposits 2,974



2,702

Other current liabilities 3,853



37

Total current liabilities 195,566



166,011









Deferred revenue, net of current portion 87,936



74,417

Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 3,832



2,849

Long-term deferred compensation 3,936



3,235

Deferred tax liability 354



—

Other long-term liabilities 10,520



5,704

Total liabilities 302,144



252,216









Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 528,272



453,400

Treasury stock (155,947)



(155,947)

Retained earnings 172,265



171,383

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,096)



(1,513)

Total stockholders' equity 543,495



467,324

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 845,639



$ 719,540



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)









THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss) $ (12,379)



$ 6,104



$ 2,083



$ 882



$ 29,205

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 3,165



2,709



2,389



11,361



10,615

Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets 16



33



14



67



2,117

Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 134



845



13



2,542



303

Stock-based compensation 48,300



13,663



6,577



78,495



21,879

Deferred income taxes (4,041)



(2,635)



(1,266)



(7,987)



(3,592)

Unrecognized tax benefits 389



(19)



1,045



983



1,144

Other noncash, net 1,005



1,101



—



3,928



34

Change in assets and liabilities:

















Accounts and notes receivable and contract assets (8,333)



(19,491)



(16,471)



(38,830)



(67,643)

Inventory 1,399



1,213



5,771



(4,903)



14,804

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,122



(6,206)



(658)



(9,845)



(12,739)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 18,495



3,224



9,200



4,967



13,506

Deferred revenue (4,463)



21,899



22,542



24,013



54,242

Net cash provided by operating activities 45,809



22,440



31,239



65,673



63,875

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of investments (111,784)



(100,701)



—



(354,477)



(4,331)

Proceeds from call / maturity of investments 37,876



66,888



500



130,083



11,158

Purchases of property and equipment (3,828)



(4,250)



(4,259)



(15,939)



(11,139)

Purchases of intangible assets (76)



16



(98)



(404)



(558)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



—



—



(4,990)

Net cash used in investing activities (77,812)



(38,047)



(3,857)



(240,737)



(9,860)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Net proceeds from equity offering —



—



—



—



233,993

Proceeds from options exercised 8



2



1,044



114



1,757

Income and payroll tax payments for net-settled stock awards (783)



(1,136)



(2,154)



(4,051)



(14,127)

Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisitions —



—



(1,700)



—



(2,275)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (775)



(1,134)



(2,810)



(3,937)



219,348

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,007



(426)



(393)



329



(774)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,771)



(17,167)



24,179



(178,672)



272,589

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 204,126



221,293



326,848



351,027



78,438

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 172,355



$ 204,126



$ 351,027



$ 172,355



$ 351,027



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited) (in thousands)









THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









31 DEC 2019

30 SEP 2019

31 DEC 2018

31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,809



$ 22,440



$ 31,239



$ 65,673



$ 63,875

Purchases of property and equipment (3,828)



(4,250)



(4,259)



(15,939)



(11,139)

Purchases of intangible assets (76)



16



(98)



(404)



(558)

Cash flows related to business acquisitions —



—



—



—



(4,990)

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure $ 41,905



$ 18,206



$ 26,882



$ 49,330



$ 47,188



AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES (in thousands)









31 DEC 2019

31 DEC 2018

(Unaudited)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,250



$ 349,462

Short-term investments 178,534



—

Long-term investments 45,499



—

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments $ 396,283



$ 349,462



