Axon and Green Bay Packers Partner to Help Equip Green Bay Police with Body Cameras, Training and De-escalation Tools

In addition to the cameras and TASER energy weapons, Officer Safety Plan 7+ includes access to a wide range of additional key software products on the Axon Network, such as Virtual Reality Empathy Training, Axon Records, Axon Performance, Redaction Assistant, and the public evidence submission tool, Axon Citizen for Communities.

In response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers have worked to promote meaningful dialogue between police and communities and are driven to help improve public safety.

"As an organization, we are committed to using our platform and providing resources to help achieve racial equity and social justice," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "In conversations with our players, community partners and elected officials, we determined that supporting this purchase would complement our many other efforts to address injustices in our communities of color. The cameras will also help the police perform their duties more effectively and benefit the local community. We are proud to be working with Green Bay and Axon to bring this technology to our city in order to enhance public safety and affect meaningful change."

"We're excited to work with the Packers and the Green Bay Police Department to reach one common goal - protecting life," said Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. "It's inspiring to partner with organizations across industries to make a real change when it comes to racial equity, diversity, and inclusion in our society. Body cameras are a critical component of transparency and performance in law enforcement and we believe this technology can help bridge the relationship between police and communities."

The Green Bay PD is promoting a culture of ongoing learning and development as the latest agency to roll out Axon's Replay Coaching feature. The feature helps officers learn and improve from real experiences in the field, the same way as athletes receive game day coaching. Developed as a part of Axon's Sprint for Justice initiative, the coaching tool enables officers to request feedback on any incident captured on their body-worn camera from agency-designated coaches. Supervisors are then prompted to review the footage with the officer to provide feedback or recommend additional coaching, such as empathy or mental health response training.

"I am confident that Axon's technology will help our department better serve Green Bay, not only by helping increase our efficiency and performance, but also increase our transparency with the Axon Body 3 cameras with livestreaming capabilities," said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. "We serve to build trust, safety, and a higher quality of life for everyone here in Green Bay and we're thankful for the Packers' contribution."

"We are immensely grateful to the Green Bay Packers for again demonstrating their commitment to this community and for supporting our efforts to bring greater transparency and accountability to policing," stated Eric Genrich, Mayor of Green Bay, Wisc. "This is a major step towards strengthening public safety, and I am honored to lead a community where organizations like ours can come together for the greater good of Green Bay."

The Green Bay Packers will host a virtual press conference on Wednesday, December 16 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

The Officer Safety Plan 7+ includes the latest technology in public safety:

Axon Body 3 Cameras

Axon Body 3 is LTE-enabled and designed for officer and community safety with expanding capabilities like prioritized wireless evidence upload capabilities, CAD-based camera activation, and more. The camera was built to help officers capture truth, act on real-time awareness, and take back time spent on handling administrative tasks. The camera also includes improved low-light image clarity and advanced audio technology.

Axon's real-time situational awareness technology, Axon Respond for Devices, is embedded in the Axon Body 3 camera. This new technology fills critical information gaps with a network of intelligent, connected devices, including real-time alerts, and real-time location tracking. The livestreaming capabilities allow for authorized users to view critical incidents happening in the field, in real-time, so resources can be deployed more efficiently and expeditiously.

Evidence Management

Paired with Axon Evidence services, the Green Bay Police Department can securely ingest and manage all types of data, including body-worn video, in-car video, interview room video, CCTV, photographs, audio, documents and more on an encrypted cloud server. This is the industry's only scalable solution that allows agencies to share evidence with frequent collaborators such as prosecutors, public defenders, and neighboring police departments.

This software can generate an auto-transcript that is time-synced to any video or auto file, empowering users to scan or search text for critical evidence. Intuitive search and case management functionality improves officer efficiency and robust audit trails prove chain of custody on evidence. Additionally, the automated redaction feature tracks potentially sensitive images - including faces, license plates, screens - so agencies can quickly review and edit footage.

De-escalation Tools

The TASER 7 is Axon's most effective less-lethal device to date and was built to equip officers with the power to de-escalate dangerous situations. The TASER 7 is Axon's first truly connected device with services that are completely integrated into Axon Evidence. These capabilities include wireless device management, self-reporting and general visibility into the health of the device or a full fleet of energy weapons. The TASER 7 also provides enhanced effectiveness by offering optimized close quarter and standoff cartridges.

Axon VR Training is designed to better equip officers with the tools to de-escalate situations involving people suffering from mental health issues, crises or psychotic episodes. The VR curriculum currently includes scenarios for autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's and suicide ideation training with more trainings being rolled out next year.

About The Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 360,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 26 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of nearly $300 million.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 300,000 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 243,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

