Axon Announces 2022 RISE Award Winners

RISE Agency - recognizes a department making great strides in building up their community

recognizes a department making great strides in building up their community Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Lockport (N.Y.)

(N.Y.) RISE Community- honors a community program working hand in hand with law enforcement to benefit their local community

honors a community program working hand in hand with law enforcement to benefit their local community The Dream Center, Denver (Colo.)

Finalists were selected from over 115 nominees by over 25,000 community votes during a three-week voting period. The winners were then chosen by a panel of judges. Officer winners each received a trip to Axon's 2022 Accelerate conference and were recognized at a special event during the conference.

Both Agency and Community winners will receive a $7,500 Axon grant to be put towards their foundation in support of community programs. The prize funds received by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office will go toward expanding the Pawsitive for Heroes Program .

"Axon's RISE Awards showcase the extraordinary courage, compassion and dedication to community demonstrated by officers, agencies and community organizations across the country," says Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. "From the individual officers who put their lives on the line each day, to public safety agencies who work tirelessly to protect and enhance their communities, to community organizations who work hand in hand with public safety leaders to build a better future, Axon is incredibly proud to highlight those doing inspiring work in the world. Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor highlighted through these awards will inspire others as much as they inspire us."

All 2022 RISE Award winners were announced at Axon's Accelerate conference at a special ceremony. Axon also recognized 40 recipients of the Jack Cover Medal of Heroism award, honoring officers who have saved a life.

Axon accepts stories year-round of officers and community partners who show extraordinary courage, ingenuity and compassion. To nominate an officer for a RISE or Jack Cover Medal of Heroism award, please share your story at [email protected] .

