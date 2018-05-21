Axon Announces First CJIS-Compliant Artificial Intelligence Training Center

The team of specialists at the AI training center will work on developing a range of future capabilities to help increase police efficiency and efficacy, including software to enable vehicle, speech and critical event recognition. Initially, the team will focus on training the AI algorithm for automatic license plate recognition to aid law enforcement in automated data analysis. Today, without the purchase of expensive, specialized hardware, officers must go through the process of manually viewing license plates and physically typing them into a system to match against a database.

"Officers spend, on average, two-thirds of each shift sitting behind a keyboard doing paperwork," says Moji Solgi, Axon's Director of AI and Machine Learning. "Our team is applying AI, machine learning and data science to common policing problems and eliminating pain points for agencies, including manual paperwork. The ultimate goal of the AI training center is to help accelerate the introduction of AI-powered capabilities for public safety."

Axon formed its AI Research Team in February 2017 after acquiring two AI research and engineering groups, Dextro and Misfit (previously part of Fossil Group, Inc.). Additional AI solutions the team is currently working on includes:

Vehicle recognition: The ability to recognize the make, model, year, and color of vehicles on the road will help law enforcement in situations such as finding missing children.

The ability to recognize the make, model, year, and color of vehicles on the road will help law enforcement in situations such as finding missing children. Speech transcription: Automatically converting speech to text is a step toward automating record keeping and data entry by police officers, eliminating manual paperwork.

Automatically converting speech to text is a step toward automating record keeping and data entry by police officers, eliminating manual paperwork. Critical event recognition: Developing an AI solution to detect officers' actions, such as foot chases, could help notify other officers that a critical event is unfolding.

With more than 24 petabytes of customer data currently active on Evidence.com, Axon is calling upon agencies who are willing to participate in the AI training program. Agencies interested in becoming a data partner can email AI@axon.com to learn more.



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 226,900 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and about 200,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

