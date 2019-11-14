Axon Announces Participation in 2019 MIT Sloan CFO Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Jawad Ahsan, Axon Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be a featured speaker at the 17th annual MIT Sloan CFO Summit , the nation's premier one-day CFO conference. This year's conference, titled "The Durable CFO: Results and Reinvention," explores the role of CFOs in guiding today's results as well as reinventing tomorrow's strategy and operations with perspective, persistence and innovation.

In his panel session titled "Workplace for the Future: Reinventing Technology, Processes, and People," Mr. Ahsan will speak to the technologies and processes that are shaping the new operating model for modern finance.

The MIT Sloan CFO Summit takes place November 21, 2019 in Newton, Mass.

About MIT Sloan CFO Summit

Founded in 2002, the CFO Summit brings together leading faculty from MIT and financial executives from around the world. The annual event offers a day of practical education, peer networking and thought-provoking discourse on the future of finance, accounting, and business. The day includes presentations, panels, keynote speakers and networking. The Summit is part of the CXO Series by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world's leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association . The annual events, organized by alumni volunteers, promote the MIT philosophy of "mens et manus," or "mind and hand," by bringing together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today's corporate leaders.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 428,600 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 224,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

