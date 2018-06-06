Axon Announces Partnership with Milestone Systems, the Global Leader in Video Management Software

With the Axon Network, customers can securely and efficiently analyze photo and video footage captured on the Axon Capture smartphone app, body-worn, in-car and interview room cameras. The partnership with Milestone brings data from more than 6,000 models of cameras from 150 manufacturers, including CCTV footage, into that Axon ecosystem allowing for a combined holistic review of all evidence. The Milestone data is ingested into the Axon Network so customers can apply the same tools to all camera footage for the combined video evidence. This provides the ability to view and analyze video footage, redact in one single tool and quickly share case files with prosecutors.

"We're excited to partner with Axon as an early adopter of our new video streaming interface," says Brad Eck, Strategic Alliances Program Owner, Milestone Systems Americas. "This partnership will deliver great value to our joint customers by giving them a unified overview of digital evidence and evidence handling. This illustrates the value of the open platform community to join forces for improving safety and security."

"This partnership with Milestone will provide an invaluable service to our customers as it helps streamline the entire evidence analysis process," says Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. "Milestone is a market leader in the video management software space. Law enforcement agencies will have the ability to ingest data from many more sources into the Axon Network, accelerating the capture-to-courtroom workflow."

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading global provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 150,000 sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and community viewpoints visit The Milestone Post microsite: https://news.milestonesys.com/.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to Protect Life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 226,900 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 200,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

