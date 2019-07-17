Axon Announces Significant Orders for TASER Weapons from Agencies Across the U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the receipt of significant orders for its TASER Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs) for agencies across the U.S. These orders were placed in the first and second quarters of 2019, will ship in multiple phases, and represent only those agencies who granted permission to be named.

Significant domestic orders for TASER CEWs include:

Toledo Police Department (OH): 486 TASER 7 weapons

St. Louis County Police Department (MO): 400 TASER X2 CEWs

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (CO): 388 TASER 7 weapons

King County Sheriff's Office (WA): 300 TASER X2 CEWs

San Diego Police Department (CA): 300 TASER X26P CEWs

Glendale Police Department (AZ): 300 TASER 7 weapons and 300 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+ *

Ontario Police Department (CA): 296 TASER 7 weapons and 296 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+

Police Department (CA): 296 TASER 7 weapons and 296 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+ Irving Police Department (TX): 286 TASER 7 weapons and 286 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+

Fairfax County Police Department (VA): 270 TASER 7 weapons

Pasadena Police Department (CA): 210 TASER 7 weapons

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (GA): 200 TASER X26P CEWs

Washington Department of Corrections (WA): 200 TASER X26P CEWs

North Port Police Department (FL): 125 TASER 7 weapons and 84 Axon Body 2 cameras

Irvine Police Department (CA): 125 TASER 7 weapons

North Miami Police Department (FL): 120 TASER 7 weapons

Riviera Beach Police Department (FL): 120 TASER 7 weapons

Miramar Police Department (FL): 105 TASER 7 weapons

Kent Police Department (WA): 105 TASER 7 weapons and 105 Axon Body 2 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+

*The Officer Safety Plan 7+ includes a TASER 7 CEW, an Axon Body 3 (with real-time features), unlimited Axon Evidence (Evidence.com), Axon Records, Auto-Tagging Services, Axon Performance, Axon Citizen for Communities, Redaction Assistant, and Axon Signal Sidearm.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 371,100 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 219,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body 3, X2, X26P, the Delta Logo, and TASER 7 are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

