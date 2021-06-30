Axon Fleet 3 Has Arrived: Next Generation In-Car Video System with ALPR Now Shipping to Public Safety Agencies

Starting in March 2021, eight domestic and international agencies deployed Axon Fleet 3 as a part of an intensive Beta trial, including Johns Creek (Ga.) PD, Joliet (Ill.) PD, Grand Prairie (Texas) PD, Fort Worth (Texas) PD and Nevada Highway Patrol to name a few.

"We are excited to be one of the first agencies to trial the Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera system with ALPR and we are very impressed with the overall value of this advanced integration," says Lieutenant Jon Moses of Johns Creek Police Department. "Our agency prides itself on being at the forefront of public safety technology, and with the Fleet 3 ALPR technology, our officers will be able to better serve our community."

"This breakthrough technology is a game changer for in-car cameras," says Blake Bullock, Director of Axon Fleet. "We've substantially elevated the simple in-car dash camera to one that can automatically and simultaneously scan plates across multiple lanes of traffic at closing speeds up to 140 mph. We've designed the system to be disruptively affordable to allow for ALPR deployment across an agency's entire fleet of police vehicles instead of just in a small number of designated vehicles."

Axon is simultaneously addressing industry shortcomings to improve data security, transparency and privacy by applying a high level of ethical consideration to all products. Developed to balance effectiveness with privacy and accountability, Axon Fleet 3 leverages Axon-developed AI to power the ALPR technology while incorporating safeguards as outlined by Axon's AI Ethics Board report on Automated License Plate Readers.

Axon's Respond for Devices technology is built right into Fleet 3, bringing real-time situational awareness including live video streaming, alerts, and location updates enabled by LTE or 5G connectivity — providing real-time visibility and location mapping of vehicles in the field.

"We are proud of the connected capabilities of the Fleet 3 in-car video solution," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "With seamless connection and integration into our real-time situational awareness platform, Respond for Devices, agencies will have better visibility into what's happening in the field."

Axon is partnering with industry-leading companies as a part of this launch, including Flock Safety who provides advanced security for communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them. Axon's partnership allows police departments to deploy a network of both fixed and mobile ALPR systems at a disruptively affordable price by offering Flock Safety's industry-leading and ethically-designed fixed ALPR solution alongside Axon's Fleet 3 in-car video and mobile ALPR solution. The Fleet 3 and Flock Safety system are seamlessly integrated in Axon Evidence for customers who use both.

Additionally, Axon has partnered with Cradlepoint, the leader in wireless mobile network solutions, to provide superior in-vehicle and on-scene Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. Axon has also partnered with Airgain to provide antennas for wireless connectivity to Axon Evidence and with other Axon devices on scene, such as body-worn cameras.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Airgain is a trademark of Airgain Incorporated, Cradlepoint is a trademark of Cradlepoint, Inc., Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., LTE is a trademark of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Academy, Axon Evidence, Fleet and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

