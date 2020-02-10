Axon Partners with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to Support Federal Joint Task Forces with Body Cameras and Digital Evidence Management System

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN ), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will equip agents and investigators with the Axon Investigator suite of solutions, which includes Axon Body 3 cameras, backed by Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ), a FedRamp-Authorized cloud-based digital evidence management solution available to federal law enforcement. Axon will support the ATF pilot initiative with a 12-month indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will ship in multiple phases throughout 2020.

Many state and local law enforcement agencies require all officers to wear body-worn cameras whenever the use of force is a possibility. These agencies have requested body cameras to also be present during joint task force operations with federal government officers. To address this need, the DOJ announced in October that it would begin piloting body cameras for the first time.

"Axon is proud to support the DOJ in its body camera pilot effort," said Axon Federal Vice President and General Manager, Richard Coleman. "Our federal customers serve the critical mission of ensuring the safety and security of the American people. We look forward to joining forces with more federal agencies and equipping those who serve with the latest technology to ensure officer safety and transparency."

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 428,600 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 225,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

