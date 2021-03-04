Axon Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Axon is a mission-driven company with the overarching goal to protect life. This vision extends beyond just the products and technology that Axon develops, but how these goals are accomplished- with a sense of pride and responsibility. We see 100% of Axon's revenues as generated by products and solutions that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These goals seek to achieve gender equality, build resilient infrastructure and foster innovation, promote safe living conditions in urban areas, reduce violence and death rates, promote the rule of law to ensure equal access to justice, and develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions.

"We are investing to solve big problems, and to deliver outstanding returns to all our stakeholders: shareholders, customers, communities and employees. And we have learned that business models that withstand the test of time are those that focus on building value in a sustainable way. Put simply: when we build products and services in a manner we can be proud of, they have a more positive impact on the world around us and create lasting sources of value."

-Rick Smith, CEO & Founder

Also in this report, Axon demonstrates its ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and ensuring equal opportunity and diversity in the workplace, including reporting a 16% year-over-year increase in women at the director level and above and a 26% year-over-year increase in people of color at the director level and above.

Other report highlights include:

Over 246,000 lives saved due to Axon less-lethal products

Axon supported public safety agencies globally through an extended period of unprecedented health, economic and public safety challenges, to be a stable and reliable partner; including offering free access to Axon Citizen cloud software

Axon ranked as a top place to work; including "Best Companies AZ," "Phoenix Business Journal's Best Companies to Work" and " Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2020"

Re-evaluated supply chain including increased purchase volumes on raw materials, which not only streamlined shipping logistics, but lowered Axon's carbon footprint by reducing the number of shipments

Assembly of an Axon AI Ethics Board that provides expert guidance to Axon on the development of its AI products and services, paying particular attention to its impact on communities

To view the report in its entirety, visit: https://s22.q4cdn.com/113350915/files/doc_financials/2020/q4/AXON_ESGReport_Feb2021.pdf

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 246,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

