Axon Therapies Announces Chad Hoskins As Chief Executive Officer

"Axon is poised to disrupt the heart failure market by treating a root cause of the disease rather than simply addressing patient symptoms. We are very pleased with our initial data demonstrating the potential of SAVM to improve the quality of life of heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction," commented Howard Levin, MD, Co-founder of Axon Therapies and Deerfield Catalyst , a medtech innovation hub. "Chad's deep understanding of the heart failure market and proven leadership driving commercial success of novel medical technologies will be invaluable as Axon transitions to its next phase of growth."

Mr. Hoskins joins Axon with more than two decades of experience bringing innovative medical technologies to market. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Home and Vice President of Strategy for Outset Medial, a rapidly growing player in the dialysis market, where he developed the initial commercialization strategy and supported several rounds of fundraising, including a successful IPO. Prior to Outset, Mr. Hoskins was Division Vice President of Heart Failure Therapies at Abbott where he was responsible for global marketing of the Mechanical Circulatory Support (formerly Thoratec) and CardioMEMS franchises. Before Abbott, he was with McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm where he served clients in both medtech and biotech industries as well as several early-stage healthcare companies. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Georgetown University, a master's degree in Public Health from Columbia University and a master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Currently, heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) suffer from a poor quality of life with limited therapy options. SAVM is an incredibly novel approach that aims to rebalance blood volume, reduce congestion and stop the progression of heart failure, all without the need of additional drugs or implantable devices" stated Chad Hoskins, CEO of Axon Therapies. "I am excited for the opportunity to help Axon's talented team build on its early success and bring this innovative technology to market."

Axon recently announced it treated its first patient in the REBALANCE-HF Investigational Device Evaluation (IDE) feasibility trial. The REBALANCE-HF IDE feasibility trial is currently enrolling patients across the U.S. and builds on the company's successful first-in-human experience, which was presented at the annual Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) conference in 2020.

About Axon Therapies, Inc.

Axon Therapies, a private medtech company, is developing a minimally invasive therapy that aims to address a root cause of heart failure by restoring balance to the sympathetic nervous system. Derived from an existing clinical procedure, splanchnic ablation for volume management (SAVM) using the Satera™ Ablation System enables targeted ablation of the overactive sympathetic nervous system, a key driver of worsening heart failure. The implant-free, catheter-based procedure aims to restore volume balance, stop disease progression and improve patient heart failure symptoms. Axon, a portfolio company of proven medtech incubator Coridea, is funded by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, Action Potential Venture Capital, and an undisclosed strategic investor. Learn more at axontherapies.com.

SOURCE Axon Therapies, Inc.