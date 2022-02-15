Axon Therapies Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Farley to Board of Directors

"The Axon Therapies' SAVM procedure is a highly promising approach that targets the body's overactive sympathetic nervous system, which is known from earlier studies to be a significant factor in chronic heart failure," commented Mr. Farley. "The minimally invasive, implant free procedure has the potential to transform how we think about the heart failure treatment pathway, and I am excited to be a part of bringing this novel solution to patients."

A seasoned healthcare executive, Mr. Farley has led multiple emerging medtech companies through stages of both clinical development as well as commercialization. He served as the President and CEO of Entellus Medical Inc., (Nasdaq: ENTL) leading it to a successful IPO, and then served as Board Chair until its sale to Stryker Corporation. Prior to Entellus, Mr. Farley was the President and CEO of VNUS Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: VNUS), which developed the field of vein ablation. At VNUS he led the company to a successful IPO and eventual sale to Covidien. He is a distinguished alumnus of the Purdue University School of Engineering Education and holds 45 U.S. patents. Mr. Farley has been a board member for nine medtech companies and at multiple non-profit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Axon board. His experience developing and commercializing groundbreaking medical technologies will be extremely valuable as we execute our clinical strategy and move towards commercialization," commented Chad Hoskins, CEO of Axon Therapies. "It is an exciting time for Axon and for HFpEF patients who have limited treatment options today. Having demonstrated the long-term durability of SAVM in our pilot studies, we are seeing strong enrollment in the REBALANCE-HF study. We look forward to bringing this new technology to market to for this underserved patient population."

About Axon Therapies, Inc.

Axon Therapies, a private medtech company, is developing a minimally invasive therapy that aims to address a root cause of heart failure by restoring balance to the sympathetic nervous system. Derived from an existing clinical procedure, splanchnic ablation for volume management (SAVM) using the Axon Ablation System enables targeted ablation of the overactive sympathetic nervous system, a key driver of worsening heart failure. The implant-free, catheter-based procedure aims to restore volume balance, stop disease progression and improve patient heart failure symptoms. Axon was founded by proven medtech incubator Coridea, and is backed by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, Action Potential Venture Capital, and an undisclosed strategic investor. Learn more at axontherapies.com.

