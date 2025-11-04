Axon to Acquire Carbyne, Uniting Cloud Infrastructure and AI to Redefine the 911 Experience

Acquisition brings next-generation, cloud-native 911 technology into the Axon ecosystem, uniting connected devices, real-time communications, and digital evidence from call to courtroom.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carbyne, an innovative emergency communications and response platform serving hundreds of agencies protecting more than 250 million people worldwide.

Axon to acquire Carbyne

This acquisition represents the next step in Axon's strategy to modernize every stage of public safety — starting at the first call for help. Carbyne's cloud-native call-handling platform powers how emergency communications centers (ECCs) receive, route, and manage incoming calls, enabling uninterrupted service, built-in resilience, and faster access to critical data.

By bringing together Carbyne's cloud-native call routing and Prepared by Axon's AI-driven situational insights, Axon can now deliver the most connected and intelligent 911 platform, uniting every stage from call to closure. Together, these capabilities will form Axon 911, a next-generation, fully integrated solution connecting emergency callers, dispatchers, and responders with real-time context and clarity. With these capabilities combined, Axon will provide real-time intelligence from the moment a call begins through field response, investigation in Axon Evidence, and ultimately resolution within the justice system — improving outcomes and protecting more lives in more places.

"Every year, more than 240 million 911 calls are made in the U.S., and in too many cases, vital information is lost between the call and the response," said Rick Smith, Axon Founder and CEO. "By uniting Axon's 30-year legacy of innovation with Carbyne's cloud-based call management platform, we're closing that gap, giving call takers and dispatchers instant visibility and connecting them directly to officers in the field. It's how we transform a call for help into the first moment of intelligence."

"Carbyne was created to modernize how help arrives — by giving emergency professionals the clarity, resilience, and confidence they need in critical moments," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne Founder and CEO. "Joining Axon allows us to scale that mission globally and integrate more deeply into the broader public safety ecosystem. Together, we'll help agencies save time, reduce uncertainty, and improve outcomes for the people and communities they serve."

The transaction, which values Carbyne at $625 million, is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius served as legal counsel to Axon, and Herzog, Fox & Neeman and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Carbyne.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform — built for speed, clarity, and action — uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% inbound call flow uptime in the US, Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected — because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.com.

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

Responsible Innovation at Axon

At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility .

Follow Axon here:

Axon on X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Axon on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axon-protect-life/

Note to Investors

Please visit https://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements of management's strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the parties' ability to consummate the potential transaction and to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion thereof; and the risk that the parties may be unable to achieve the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the potential transaction. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q list under the heading "Risk Factors" various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Engel

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

SOURCE Axon