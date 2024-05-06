Axon to acquire Dedrone, accelerating the next generation of drone solutions to protect more lives in more places

"By combining Axon's 30-year legacy of innovation with Dedrone's cutting-edge airspace security solutions, we aim to revolutionize public safety once again," said Axon Founder and CEO Rick Smith. "Together, we will accelerate our efforts in creating a more advanced end-to-end drone solution that enables the good drones to fly and helps ensure the bad ones don't." Dedrone Chief Executive Officer Aaditya Devarakonda said: "Dedrone's growing impact across industries such as federal governments, utilities and critical infrastructure, event venues, airports, correctional facilities and other enterprises, coupled with Axon's powerful ecosystem of connected devices and software, will put us at the forefront of ensuring not only the safety of our communities but also the security of nations around the world."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2024. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Axon was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and Dedrone was advised by Tidal Partners and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP in connection with the transaction.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the global leader in smart airspace security. Hundreds of commercial, government and military customers around the world rely on Dedrone's comprehensive, command and control (C2) solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones while enabling "good" drones to fly. By leveraging AI/ML, Dedrone is the only solution that provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones that enables both multi-sensor and multi-mitigation options onto a single "pane-of-glass." Whether on-premise/air-gapped or in the cloud, Dedrone customers can easily detect, track, identify, analyze, and mitigate drone threats. Dedrone has been named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in 2023, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2024 and a CNBC Disruptor 50 recipient for 2023. Dedrone is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area with additional offices around the world. For more information on drone-related activity visit our Global Incident Center or to reach our airspace security experts, visit http://www.Dedrone.com/ and follow us on X, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. The Axon ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through Axon's partner network. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.



Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.



