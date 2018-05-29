Axon to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo – New York City

Date: Thursday, May 31, 2018

Time: 12:00 p.m. eastern

Webcast: The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay in the events section of Axon's investor relations website at http://investor.axon.com.

About Axon

The Axon Network is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 226,900 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 200,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

