Axon to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 28, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Axon will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The event will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com .

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

