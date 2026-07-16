Axon Vision Introduces ForceField: an Integrated Compact End-to-End Counter UAS Protection Solution for Maneuvering Forces

In response to this operational need, Axon Vision (TASE: AXN) has announced the launch of ForceField, a new protection solution designed to safeguard maneuvering forces against aerial threats. Developed using the company's EDGE AI technologies, ForceField integrates detection, threat understanding, and rapid response into a single operational system.

ForceField integrates the entire operational cycle: Detect, Understand, Respond. It combines passive threat detection with AI-driven analysis & engagement with Man-on-the-Loop control, and threat neutralization through an integrated kinetic response. This compact solution is designed to protect moving forces, vehicles, and operational positions, enabling rapid completion of the operational cycle, eliminating the need to integrate multiple independent systems.

ForceField is specifically designed to combat fiber-optic-controlled FPV drones and other aerial threats that cannot be countered by electronic warfare. It offers passive detection both during the day and at night, without emitting any signals that could reveal the location of the protected force. Additionally, it can operate independently, without the need for continuous communications or reliance on external detection systems.

The solution is designed for rapid integration onto existing platforms without requiring deep integration into the platform's core systems. It uses standard weapons and ammunition, eliminating the need for dedicated interceptors or a specialized logistics chain. Its modular architecture enables Axon Vision to provide either the complete ForceField solution or its detection and EDGE AI layer as a component for integration with existing weapon systems.

ForceField is based on Axon Vision's EDGE AI technologies, which have been developed and matured over several years through various Israeli Ministry of Defense programs. The company completed development of the solution following a series of comprehensive live-fire trials conducted in operationally representative scenarios, which included the interception of FPV drone targets, and demonstrated the system's ability to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats in real time.

ForceField marks another step in Axon Vision's evolution from a provider of EDGE AI capabilities to system manufacturers and defense programs into a company that develops and markets complete operational solutions. Alongside the full solution, the company plans to offer the detection and EDGE AI layer as a modular component for integration with existing weapon systems and platforms.

Axon Vision is conducting evaluation activities with customers and strategic partners in Israel and international markets. ForceField is also a central element in the continued expansion of the company's collaboration with Leonardo DRS, with a focus on advancing Axon Vision's solutions in the U.S. market.

Neri Zin, CEO of Axon Vision, stated: "ForceField is the result of years of investment in the development of operational EDGE AI technologies. We believe this solution marks a significant milestone in Axon Vision's evolution, from a company that supplies EDGE AI capabilities to system manufacturers and defense programs to one that develops and markets complete operational solutions built on the same core technologies. This step broadens our product portfolio, strengthens our position in the defense market, and opens new opportunities in a global market with substantial growth potential."

For further information, visit www.forcefield-landing.netlify.app.

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SOURCE Axon Vision