AxonDAO Goes Multichain with Arbitrum

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AxonDAO is expanding the accessibility of its native governance token by taking it multi-chain, introducing a liquidity pool featuring Wrapped $AXGT on the Arbitrum blockchain. This strategic initiative, set to launch on Wednesday, April 17th at 8 AM EST, aims to streamline transactions and reduce operational costs for $AXGT holders. The move will significantly boost liquidity and foster greater engagement within the global decentralized science (DeSci) ecosystem. This development marks a key milestone in AxonDAO's ongoing efforts to integrate innovative blockchain solutions that revolutionize the future of scientific research.

AxonDAO's strategic deployment on Arbitrum marks a significant advancement for the Arbitrum community and DeSci as a whole. By integrating with Arbitrum, AxonDAO will capitalize on its high throughput, low cost, and Ethereum compatibility, enhancing the scalability, efficiency, and accessibility of decentralized scientific research without compromising on security or decentralization.

"Establishing a presence on Arbitrum represents a transformative step for AxonDAO and the broader scientific community," said AxonDAO CEO Christopher Crecelius. "This move will enable us to make decentralized scientific research more transparent, efficient, and cost-effective. It aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize science through blockchain technology."

Building on the momentum of its inaugural Layer 2 deployment, AxonDAO has promised to announce the upcoming launch of a second Layer 2 platform next month. Further details will be shared during AxonDAO's Twitter X AMAs in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, AxonDAO invites all scientific researchers, DeSci enthusiasts, and $AXGT holders to give their continued support to the development of a more inclusive and autonomous future in scientific research.

AxonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to funding scientific research so that it may be conducted independently and transparently, adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Driven by the collective wisdom and participation of its community, AxonDAO's platform represents a paradigm shift in how health data and scientific research are approached, turning individual health data into a valuable asset that benefits both the data provider and the broader scientific community.

For more information about AxonDAO and its activities on Arbitrum, please visit www.AxonDAO.io or contact [email protected] .

