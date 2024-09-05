AXONI WINS RISK TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR OPERATIONAL RISK INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axoni , a leading provider of trade workflow applications and real-time data replication technology, and LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), announced that its Hydra platform was named Operational Risk (OpRisk) Innovation of the Year at the Risk Technology Awards 2024.

The Risk Technology Awards recognize vendors "doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges" in asset liability management (ALM), credit, operational risk, and wider enterprise risk management. Award winners are decided by a judging panel, consisting of technology users, analysts and the editors of Risk.net, the world's leading publication for risk management and risk transfer.

Greg Schvey, CEO, Axoni, said, "We are honored to receive the "OpRisk Innovation of the Year" award in such a competitive fintech landscape. This recognition underscores our commitment to serving the world's largest institutions including market infrastructure firms, banks, asset managers, and hedge funds. By partnering closely with our clients, we continuously deliver operational resilience benefits that elevate their data management capabilities and enhance overall efficiency."

About Axoni

Axoni is a technology company specializing in coordination of data between institutions. Axoni's data platform enables rapid deployment of critical financial networks and automated, real-time data replication across market participants. Founded in 2017, the company serves banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and financial market infrastructure firms across the globe from offices in New York and London. For more, visit www.axoni.com .

