Axonius Announces Expansion of UK & EMEA Partner Programme to Benefit Specialist Infrastructure Resellers

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced an expansion of its UK and EMEA partner programme to help systems integrators that specialise in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure with the ability to better manage SaaS security.

The company, which has over 150 partners globally, 28% of which are based in EMEA, recently launched Axonius SaaS Management to provide customers with a credible SaaS inventory that offers a comprehensive view into misconfigurations and data security risks. Now, channel partners can also benefit by demonstrating the value of having greater visibility into SaaS apps and how data flows between them.

"IT, finance, and security teams are seeking help with cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management to mitigate growing risks, and it is specialists that they are turning to," said Mark Daggett, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Axonius. "For our partners, this offers a unique opportunity to solve serious SaaS security challenges and maximise their customers' investments in their solutions."

Axonius provides customers with a simple, effective way to untangle the sprawl of modern IT while ensuring their systems are secure. The comprehensive platform integrates with more than 400 security and management solutions to unify all digital assets — from SaaS apps to devices, user accounts, cloud assets, and more — so customers can easily and effectively control complexity across the entire IT environment.

As part of the expansion of the Axonius Correlated Partner Program in the UK and EMEA, specialist independent service providers and infrastructure integrators will receive a wide range of benefits, including sales and technical training, an incentive scheme, co-op marketing, and sales enablement content. The company also offers a 30-day assessment program for partners to leverage the Axonius platform for client assessments, which leads to enormous value for both partners and their customers, particularly in regards to compliance assessments.

In support of its partner programme and to fully meet global demand for the company's services, Axonius has more than quadrupled the size of its channel team over the last year. During this period, the program experienced 60% channel growth in EMEA and expanded into both APAC and LATAM. Now driving more than 75% of new annual recurring revenue, the partner program is a huge factor behind the company's rapid growth and success.

"It's impossible to secure what you don't know is there, and with the continued explosion of SaaS applications contributing to less visibility into an organisation's IT landscape, it's no wonder demand for SaaS security solutions has skyrocketed," said Anika Registe, Director of Channel EMEA at Axonius. "We're thrilled to be able to expand the focus of our partner programme in the UK and EMEA to deliver a comprehensive approach to securing the SaaS application stack for all systems integrators, infrastructure resellers, and their customers."

About the Axonius Correlated Partner Program

Axonius is building an ecosystem to foster success for both technology partners and their customers. By providing insight into the bigger picture of how every asset is managed and secured, partners can drive more strategic conversations with customers — becoming trusted advisors for long term success. Learn more at https://www.axonius.com/partners .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com .

SOURCE Axonius