AxoProtego Therapeutics Announces New CEO

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxoProtego Therapeutics (Axo) has announced that Daniel M Jorgensen, MD, MPH, MBA, has joined as CEO.

Dr. Jorgensen is an accomplished physician executive with 22+ years of industry experience in roles of increasing responsibility, in small and large companies. His background includes comprehensive research, development, and commercialization experience for small molecules, biologics/vaccines, and devices, across multiple therapeutic areas, particularly infectious diseases, immunology/inflammation, and diabetes (peripheral neuropathy). Dr. Jorgensen was educated at Yale (BS); Univ. of Wisconsin (MD); Univ. of Washington (MPH); and Yale (MBA) and holds board certifications in Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, and Preventive Medicine.

Allison Huegel, COO, stated, "Dr. Jorgensen's extensive experience in the clinical-regulatory process, for both common and rare diseases, will benefit AxoProtego and the compounds we are developing. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Dan at the helm."

"I am excited to be part of AxoProtego and look forward to working with the strong team already in place," said Dr. Jorgensen. "Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) can be a devastating side effect in 30-80% of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and for many, a reduction or change in chemotherapy is not a viable option. We believe that EQ-6, our lead candidate, has the potential to address this unmet need, and we look forward to advancing its development into the clinic in a rapid but carefully controlled process."

AxoProtego holds the licensed rights for worldwide development and commercialization of Ethoxyquin and its derivatives (such as EQ-6) and is developing the highly potent small molecule for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a common and dose limiting complication of many chemotherapy drugs.

AxoProtego is working with CSSi Lifesciences to manage the preclinical, regulatory and clinical development of EQ-6 and with M. M. Dillon & Co. to raise $20M to advance through Phase 1/2 study and for R&D

For more about AxoProtego Therapeutics and its peripheral neuropathy research, please visit www.axoprotego.com.

About AxoProtego Therapeutics:

AxoProtego Therapeutics was founded to develop effective therapies for peripheral neuropathy such as CIPN.

About CSSI LifeSciences:

CSSi LifeSciences provides integrated regulatory and clinical services to support the entire product lifecycle, from discovery to commercialization, for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. With global expertise, CSSi LifeSciences has been a key partner in the development of more than 500 drugs, biologics, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics. For more information, visit: www.cssilifesciences.com.

About M. M. Dillon & Co.:

M.M. Dillon is a leading healthcare and technology focused boutique investment bank that offers a unique blend of extraordinary capabilities combined with extensive C-Suite corporate sector experience. M.M. Dillon works with leading public and private healthcare and technology companies, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital firms across the healthcare and technology landscape with a primary focus on Biotech, Biopharma, Specialty Pharma, Devices, Software, Security and Equipment. For more information, visit www.mmdillon.com or contact Joseph Chiarelli at [email protected].

