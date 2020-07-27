AxoProtego Therapeutics Announces Novel Investigational Agent for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxoProtego Therapeutics (AxoProtego) has announced that it has licensed a novel investigational therapy for patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Currently, there is a large unmet medical need for this life-altering condition as 30-80% of cancer patients develop chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy whether from traditional chemotherapy, biologics, or cell-based therapies. In 2019, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) labeled CIPN as a designated priority. Currently, no cure exists.

AxoProtego has licensed the rights for the worldwide development and commercialization of Ethoxyquin and its derivatives (including EQ-6, our lead compound) from The Johns Hopkins University. AxoProtego is focused on developing this highly potent small molecule and subsequent derivatives for the prevention of CIPN, a common and dose-limiting complication of many chemotherapy drugs affecting several million patients in the US. EQ-6 is a patented approach for cytoprotection of the peripheral nerves against chemotherapy-induced toxicities and may limit chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

EQ-6 has exhibited in vivo neuroprotective effects while not interfering with the chemotherapeutic activity of paclitaxel and cisplatin. Preliminary data indicate that EQ-6 halts the initiation of neurodegeneration and the neurons are protected from the chemotherapy toxins. EQ-6 is water soluble and bioavailable both orally and via IV, with demonstrated rapid accumulation in the peripheral nerves. Extensive in vivo studies have demonstrated efficacy with broad in vitro and in vivo safety profiles.

Allison Huegel, the COO, AxoProtego Therapeutics stated, "If you have received chemotherapy or know someone who has, chances are chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy has become a dose-limiting side effect. AxoProtego is developing EQ-6 as a treatment to reduce or prevent peripheral neuropathy that does not interfere with chemotherapeutic agents. Our goals are to improve patients' tolerance of cancer destroying compounds, enhance the benefit from chemotherapy and address neurotoxicities to improve life for these patients."

AxoProtego Therapeutics has contracted with CSSi LifeSciences to manage the preclinical, GMP, regulatory, and clinical development of EQ-6. Jim Sergi, President, CSSi LifeSciences, stated, "We are excited by the opportunity to leverage our experience and expertise to advance the commercial development of this potential disease modifying therapy."

AxoProtego is working with M. M. Dillon & Co. and Tucker Ellis as strategic advisors.

About AxoProtego Therapeutics:

AxoProtego Therapeutics was founded to develop effective therapies for peripheral neuropathy such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

About CSSi LifeSciences:

CSSi LifeSciences provides fully integrated regulatory and clinical services to support the entire product lifecycle, from discovery to commercialization, for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. With global expertise, CSSi LifeSciences has been a key partner in the development of more than 500 drugs, biologics, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company's headquarters is located in Baltimore, MD, with additional offices in San Francisco, California and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit: www.cssilifesciences.com.

