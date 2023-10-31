Axos Advisor Services Expands Alternative Investment Capabilities with Crystal Capital Partners

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a wealth-tech provider and leading turn-key alternative investment platform for financial advisors, announced today a strategic partnership with Axos Advisor Services, a prominent provider of comprehensive custody and securities clearing services to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and independent broker-dealers. This partnership will integrate the Crystal and Axos platforms, providing Axos clients the ability to seamlessly execute separately managed private fund portfolios utilizing our conflict-free approach to manager selection and turn-key operational solution.

With nearly three decades of experience in alternative investments, Crystal Capital Partners has consistently adapted to meet the evolving needs of financial advisors by offering turn-key operational simplicity, streamlined transactional processes, and integrated reporting. This new partnership expands the list of major custodial platforms that Crystal is currently integrated with.

"A key value proposition of our platform is our integration with all major custodial platforms. As such, we are excited to partner with Axos Advisor Services," said Steven Brod, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Capital Partners. "This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to providing financial advisors with the most relevant and desirable solutions. Axos' impressive reputation and growth in the independent advisory channel aligns with our strategy of partnering with the best in the industry to identify synergies that benefit financial advisors."

Axos Advisor Services has emerged as a distinguished registered investment advisor custodian dedicated to supporting RIAs and independent financial advisors. By integrating Axos into the Crystal platform, financial advisors who choose to custody through Axos will gain access to an even broader range of tools and resources, including intuitive technology and expert consulting support, all conveniently available through Axos' all-in-one interface.

In turn, financial advisors using Axos, who are allocated to alternative investments through Crystal's platform, will benefit from being able to manage and view all their assets in a consolidated fashion. This integration offers access to over 50 of the world's leading alternative investment funds and Crystal's proprietary portfolio management tools, enabling financial advisors to build diversified portfolios that are customized, smart, and complement traditional investments.

Robert Hellman, VP, Offer Strategy & Client Experience of Axos Advisor Services stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Crystal Capital Partners, a leader in alternative investments for financial advisors. Together, we recognize the evolving needs of independent financial advisors in today's dynamic marketplace. Our partnership aims to harness the strengths of both organizations, ensuring that advisors have access to a broader spectrum of alternative investments, streamlined processes, and industry-leading custodial solutions."

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, that provides financial advisors exposure to industry-leading private markets and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

https://www.crystalfunds.com/

About Axos

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank is a nationwide bank, with approximately $20.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Axos Financial, Inc., through Axos Bank, provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $34.8 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2023, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

