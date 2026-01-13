Axos Designs Completes 40,000 Sq Ft New Plant Acquisition in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axos Designs, a custom millwork manufacturer whose clients include many of New York City's flagship retail and hospitality venues, today announced the acquisition of a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Long Island City to support record business growth. The new factory will join Axos' nearby 10,000-square-foot plant, quadrupling millwork production capacity to nearly 40,000 sq. Ft and marking the first step in a strategic vertical growth plan that will add metal fabrication to its services in 2026.

The company's portfolio of marquee local projects includes the just-opened Kith Ivy members-only wellness and padel club as well as Aime Leon Dore, Casa Cipriani, Crane Club, Avra Hudson Yards, Avra Madison, Avra Rockefeller, Le Bar Penelope, Marquee NY, Huso and several luxury residences designed by award-winning architectural firms. The firm also has completed high-profile commissions outside New York ranging from Avra Beverly Hills to Casadonna Miami in Florida.

The new facility will nearly double Axos' workforce of artisans, cabinet makers, installers and other employees when it is fully operational this year. The company is investing heavily in equipping the space with state-of-the-art machinery, vacuum-sealed spray booths, conference rooms, a showroom, and artificial intelligence technology that will help optimize manufacturing, tracking and job analysis.

In addition, Axos Designs is executing a strategic vertical-integration initiative to expand beyond wood fabrication into complementary trades including metal, glass, and stone. AXOS Designs is also actively looking at several acquisitions in new markets across the east coast in 2026. By acquiring and integrating specialized finishing and fabrication partners into its operating platform, Axos is creating a unified, multi-material production ecosystem capable of delivering fully coordinated architectural elements under one roof. This approach reduces dependency on third-party vendors, increases quality control across every surface and detail, and allows for tighter scheduling, higher tolerances, and greater design freedom across complex, high-end projects.

This additional expansion will give architects and designers the ability to source complex multi-material furnishings from a single vendor, shorten lead times by eliminating transportation and communication between separate shops, and ensure consistent craftsmanship and finish standards across materials.

"We've built our reputation by combining precision and creativity, and these new initiatives will give us the tools and capacity to do both on a much larger scale," said Axos owner Chris Yerolemou, a former Wall Street investment banker whose woodworker father founded the company shortly after immigrating from Cyprus nearly three decades ago. "Our core expertise in high-end millwork manufacturing is driving a 55% growth in revenues this year alone, and adding both fabrication bandwidth and broader capabilities will enable us to support more of the high-profile projects that have built the business."

Axos' new plant is located just over the 59th Street Bridge in Manhattan, offering a central hub for access and distribution to key design and construction markets throughout the New York metropolitan area.

About Axos Designs

Axos Designs is a New York-based millwork manufacturer specializing in bespoke architectural woodwork and interior detailing. Known for its craftsmanship, design-driven approach, and commitment to innovation, Axos partners with leading architects, designers and developers to bring visionary interiors to life across the hospitality, retail, and residential sectors. For more information, visit axosdesigns.com or our Instagram @Axosdesigns.

SOURCE Axos Designs