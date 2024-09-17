AxoSim Appoints Stuart Gibb as Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Drive Revenue Growth

Proven leader in commercializing organ-on-a-chip platforms from concept to multi-million-dollar businesses

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AxoSim, a life science company building human brains in the lab at scale to heal memory, movement, and pain disorders, today announced the appointment of Stuart Gibb as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Stuart will be responsible for building and leading the sales organization and strengthening AxoSim's commercial presence.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting 3D in vitro models for drug discovery and development to overcome the costly failure rates associated with conventional animal models. This trend is evidenced by the growing number of pivotal publications which highlight the use of the AxoSim platform for disease modeling, electrophysiology, and neuropharmacology. For instance, a notable study titled "Assessment of a 3D Neural Spheroid Model to Detect Pharmaceutical-Induced Neurotoxicity," showcases that the AxoSim platform has the potential to be used as a predictive assay to detect neurotoxicity in early drug discovery, preventing the progression of compounds that may eventually fail in human trials.

"I'm impressed and encouraged by the validation data on AxoSim's platform published by partners in the pharma industry, said Stuart. "It's rare to have some of the largest pharma companies in the world invest into and publish on platform validation, which speaks to the significant need and potential of AxoSim's products."

Mr. Gibb brings over 20 years of global sales leadership experience, with a demonstrated track record of scaling revenue for high-growth startups and multi-billion-dollar organizations. Prior to joining AxoSim, he served as VP of Sales and Marketing at Nortis Biosciences, VP of Global Sales at Araceli Biosciences, VP of Global Sales at Emulate, and held senior sales roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Becton Dickinson & Co. His extensive experience in driving revenue growth will be instrumental to AxoSim's commercial strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Stuart as a key member of our team," said Alif Saleh, CEO of AxoSim. "He has an impressive track record in commercializing and scaling organ-on-a-chip platforms from zero to multi-million-dollar businesses."

"It requires insight to bridge disciplines and focused perseverance to scale platforms," said Dale Pfost, Co-Chairman of AxoSim's board of directors. "Stuart possesses these qualities, and we are excited that he is joining our mission."

AxoSim's brain-on-a-chip platform leverages tissue engineering, neural interfacing, and AI to test groundbreaking interventions in neurology and generate human-relevant data. The company partners with pharma to accelerate drug development while increasing the success rate of taking drugs from the lab into humans.

About AxoSim



AxoSim is a life science company working to create a world where no one surrenders their identity, independence, and quality of life to neurological disease. In partnership with pharmaceutical companies, AxoSim builds human brains and peripheral nerves in the lab to heal memory, movement, and pain disorders. The proprietary brain-on-a-chip platform leverages tissue engineering, neural interfacing, and AI to test groundbreaking interventions at scale, generating human-relevant data early in the drug development process to increase the probability of success. Visit www.axosim.com for more information.

