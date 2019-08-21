AXS Adds Music Industry Veterans to Business Team

Streeter most recently helped lead the migration of Ticketfly clients over to the Eventbrite platform. During her time with Eventbrite Music, she also was responsible for developing and executing strategic partnerships with music festivals, venues, and promoters. She will continue in a similar capacity at AXS in the newly created Senior Director role.

"The AXS platform is pushing the pace of innovation for the music industry at every level, from clubs and theaters to arenas, and we continue to add partners that are looking for more sophisticated and robust tools to help grow their businesses," says Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer for AXS. "Shaun and Stephanie bring deep knowledge of what artists and venues require from their ticketing partner to continue to serve the ever-evolving needs of artists, promoters, and fans and we are thrilled to have them join the AXS team."

Both will be reporting to Sine with focus on establishing ticketing partnerships with music organizations at all levels. Eidson and Streeter's appointment follows the recent announcement of Taylor Kern as Vice President of Sales for Sports.

About AXS (Note: pronounced "Access")

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, events organizers around the world, including Anschutz Entertainment Group, the O2 Arena, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

