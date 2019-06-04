AXS and YouTube Team Up to Bring the Live Event Experience Directly to Fans

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS and YouTube have teamed up to make it even easier for fans to securely purchase tickets for live events. Fans watching videos from YouTube Official Artist Channels will now see listings from AXS events across the U.S. included on the video page. Deepening the connection between artist and fan, the agreement enables viewers to simply click and purchase tickets to their most desired events.

"In partnership with YouTube, we are proud to continue extending the reach of the AXS platform naturally where fans are being fans," said Dean DeWulf, SVP, Music for AXS. "This contextual integration enables the more than 1.3 Billion YouTube users to be a click away from seeing their favorite bands live at AXS venues and events across the country."

AXS is a leader in ticketing technologies that help fans get the tickets they want to the events they want to attend. The company's FanSight purchase experience, now accessible directly via a link displayed on artist YouTube videos, includes both standard and resale tickets on one platform.

About AXS (Note: pronounced "Access")

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, events organizers around the world, including Anschutz Entertainment Group, the O2 Arena, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London and Stockholm.

SOURCE AXS

Related Links

http://www.axs.com

