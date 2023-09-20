AXS ART Unveils Its New Art Exhibit Featuring artists Olivia Lambiasi And Tatiana Tischenko

Opening Reception Thursday September 21, 2023., from 6-9pm

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS ART is pleased to announce the opening of its new art exhibit featuring Brazilian painter Olivia Lambiasi and Venezuelan jewelry artist Tatiana Tischenko on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Artist Olivia Lambiasi has produced hundreds of art pieces ranging from canvas, luxury bags, shoes, murals, toys, and cars. She has exhibited her work in several galleries in Brazil and has developed collaborations with very well-known brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Vespa Brazil, Women of the Year Award, Shop2gether and Chandon. "Art has been a part of my life since my childhood, I was deeply influenced by my aunt and uncle, who are great artists. After a long time and a lot of learning, I've realized that I can use absolutely anything as a canvas, whether it's a classic canvas, a luxury handbag, cars, etc; there's always a new surface to create art."

Jewelry artist Tatiana Tischenko's love for jewelry dates to her childhood when she learned to make pre-Columbian-style necklaces with her father. It was during her early years that Tatiana decided she wanted to become a master jeweler. She has always had a passion for crafts and working with fire as a transformative element. She studied at the RC ORFEBRES school in Caracas and has showcased her artistic jewelry in various galleries, including the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sala Mendoza, Sala Tac del Trasnocho, and exhibited in Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Miami. She was also honored with the Braulio Salazar National Arts of Fire Award. "When I work, I transport myself to my inner world, to who I am. That inner peace where I find my calm."

The exhibit will be on display by appointment from September 21 to November 21, 2023. An Opening Reception will be held this Thursday, September 21 from 6-9pm. To RSVP, email: [email protected]. For more information call 305-297-1878 or email: [email protected].

AXS ART partners with local artists and organizes events to showcase the artists' works. AXS LAW Group and its attorneys believe in the importance of supporting and protecting the local Miami artistic community, its programs and events. The firm is also committed to ensuring that local artists receive access to dedicated legal advice and representation.

About AXS LAW

We created AXS LAW with a view to disrupting the traditional law model to better address the needs of the modern business law consumer. In service of that objective, we encourage our attorneys to pursue entrepreneurship opportunities which, in turn, gives us the perspective and the "guts" to help our clients navigate risk, rather than avoid it at all costs. And, unlike most law firms, we have personality. We are not tethered to our chairs and desks; we are continually forging new relationships in the business and the wider community. For more information, visit www.axslawgroup.com.

Media Contact: Valentina Gutchess

Telephone 305-905-6800

Email: [email protected]

