Collectively they have become one of the largest digital ticketing events in the world and the majority of the fans for the Men's Final Four entered the event using the NCAA App powered by AXS mobile ID technology. The AXS mobile ID platform directly integrates into the NCAA App, providing a unified and immersive experience for fans, allowing them to manage their tickets directly through their phone, as well as enter the venue directly using their mobile device. The seamless integration with AXS not only made getting into the venue fast for these fans, but as an identity-based ticket, it provided the NCAA with unparalleled information on exactly who attended the events.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the past decade of working with the NCAA and to be involved with one of the most exciting sporting events in the country," said Brian Peunic, SVP of Sports for AXS. "The NCAA has an unwavering commitment to its fans and making the event experience the best it can possibly be. To see the AXS digital ticketing platform become an essential part of that underscores the growing expectations of consumers to have a convenient method to enter the venue."

AXS will continue to ticket the Men's and Women's Final Fours in Minneapolis and Tampa in 2019.

CONTACT: Justin Jimenez, 1-303-9900951, jjimenez@axs.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axs-celebrates-10th-year-of-ncaa-final-four-competitions-300625692.html

SOURCE AXS

Related Links

http://www.axs.com

