AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Strong Performance, Continuing to Deliver for Investors

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments , a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, marked the 3-year anniversary of the launch of the AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) on March 31, with an annualized return of 15.63% since inception. In the first quarter of 2023, WUGI returned 24.22%.

WUGI ETF invests in companies associated with "NextG" technologies that are advancing and transforming the global digital economy. The ETF focuses on fifth generation ("5G") digital cellular network technology – including semiconductors, edge computing, cloud-native software and enabling technologies – as well as ever-evolving technologies such as the growing AI ecosystem. The ETF provides broad exposure to equities of US and non-US companies of any market capitalization. WUGI's experienced analysts and portfolio managers select high-conviction investments they believe are attractively valued and well-positioned to benefit from adopting NextG technology.

"Following the market turmoil over the last 12 months, investors continue to look for exposures representing potential profits. WUGI's strong performance underscores the market's view of the companies creating or enabled by NextG technologies," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "We're thrilled that the WUGI ETF continues to deliver for investors."

Performance as of 3/31/2023



YTD 1 YR SINCE INCEPTION NAV 24.22 % -23.53 % 15.63 % Market Price 24.19 % -23.61 % 15.49 %

Fund inception date is 3/31/20. The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please call 833.AXS.ALTS or visit the Fund's website at www.axsinvestments.com. The Fund adopted the performance of the Predecessor Fund following the Reorganization of the Predecessor Fund which occurred on December 16, 2022. The Predecessor Fund has substantially similar investment objectives, strategies and policies, portfolio management team and contractual arrangements, including the same contractual fees and expenses, as the Fund as of the date of the Reorganization. The quoted performance data includes the performance of the Prior Account for periods before the fund's registration became effective.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved.

Market and Equity Risk: The market price of an equity security may decline due to market conditions not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic or political conditions, or factors that affect a particular industry. 5G and Emerging Technologies Investment Risk: The revenues of the companies held by the Fund are generally expected to be significantly tied to 5G technologies, and the extent of the technologies' versatility has not yet been fully explored. Currently, there are few public companies for which 5G technologies represent significant revenue, and such technologies may not ultimately have a material effect on the economic returns of companies in which the Fund invests. Active Management Risk: The Fund is actively managed and there is no guarantee that the Fund's investment views will produce the desired results, which may cause the Fund to underperform its benchmark index. Concentration Risk: To the extent the Fund's investments are concentrated in a particular group of industries, including computer software, Internet and semiconductors, the Fund may be susceptible to loss due to adverse occurrences affecting that industry or group of industries. Foreign Risk: The prices of foreign securities may be more volatile than the prices of securities of U.S. issuers because of economic and social conditions abroad, political developments, and changes in the regulatory environments of foreign countries. Non-Diversification Risk: Although the Fund intends to invest in a variety of securities and instruments, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than if it were diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

