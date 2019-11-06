AXS Expands Mobile ID Ticketing Technology With New Partnerships In Dallas, Chicago, And New Orleans

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS, a global leader in event ticketing and ID-based event technologies, has announced a series of new exclusive ticketing partnerships with several iconic music venues across Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans. These new partners will be using AXS Mobile ID technology that creates a more personalized and secure experience for fans and powers a seamless resale environment for authenticated fan-to-fan ticket sales and transfers.

New AXS partners include:

Bomb Factory ( Dallas, TX )

Canton Hall ( Dallas, TX )

Trees ( Dallas, TX )

PRYSM ( Chicago, IL )

Joy Theater ( New Orleans, LA )

AXS' patented Mobile ID technology offers consumers and clients an innovative, mobile-first identity-based ticketing solution. The platform allows fans to efficiently manage their tickets with their mobile phone; sell tickets in a safe, verified online marketplace; easily transfer tickets to friends; and helps eliminate lost, stolen, and counterfeit tickets. Using AXS Mobile ID, these new venue partners will have greater insight into who is actually coming to their events as tickets are transferred from fan to fan, and pass between primary and secondary markets.

"Concerts and events are rapidly changing and most technology used today was designed years ago to combat obstacles that no longer exist. The future is here and now," said Clint Barlow, Co-owner of Bomb Factory, Trees, and Canton Hall. "So getting the right ticketing company that sought answers to tomorrow's questions was paramount if we wanted to set ourselves up for future success. We knew we wanted a mobile-first platform but it had to have the infrastructure to handle the volume of tickets we do between all of our venues while looking sharp and navigate easily. Not only did we find these things with AXS, they brought the tools to empower our staff to help elevate the way fans buy tickets and interact with our venues."

All AXS ticketed venues have access to the AXS Event Tool, a mobile-first experience ideal for club and theatre operators to easily create, configure and publish events in minutes. AXS' Mobile ID technology and the FanSight unified marketplace solution further streamline the entire experience, as fans can explore, purchase, or sell any type of inventory – primary, secondary or premium – in a single cart. The AXS suite of solutions arms venues with better information about the attendees, enabling them to delight fans with individualized offers and experiences in advance, during and following the event.

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

