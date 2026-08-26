AXS Hires Two Veteran White-Collar Prosecutors as It Continues Expanding in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS has added two more trial lawyers as partners in its rapidly expanding Washington, D.C. office. Andrew Jaco and Dermot Lynch have led teams of lawyers and federal agents in multiple weeks-long trials and have recovered many millions in fraud proceeds and penalties on behalf of the Department of Justice's Fraud Section.

AXS DC New Partners

Jaco and Lynch chose AXS not only because it is a leading trial firm that has obtained significant victories in corporate disputes, but also because of its ethos of choosing to take some of the hardest cases against the most powerful opponents.

Jaco and Lynch are well equipped to join AXS's dynamic practice. As former federal trial and appellate clerks who subsequently worked as litigators at large firms in Washington, D.C., they both excelled as federal prosecutors. At the Fraud Section, they focused exclusively on investigating and trying to conviction myriad types of white-collar cases—from federal procurement and health care fraud matters to those implicating securities and wire fraud.

"I am excited to begin this next chapter of my professional life at a firm that is built to be nimble and daring in the cases it pursues," said Lynch. "I started my legal career representing plaintiffs and saw firsthand the rewards of taking on matters that other lawyers were afraid to touch. I am happy to come full circle to this challenging work at a place that also has a healthy commercial litigation and investigations practice."

Jaco echoed these sentiments. "When I started thinking about my next move, I focused on opportunities that would allow me the same amount of freedom and agency I had as a Fraud Section prosecutor. I have found that in AXS—with the added bonus that I can work with colleagues whom I respect and admire from my time in government service."

Jaco and Lynch build upon the existing expertise AXS has established with Anna Kaminska and Kyle Hankey, who are, respectively, the former Chief and Assistant Chief of the Fraud Section's Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit. AXS's partners have decades of experience between them in investigating, trying, or defending cases across over forty different trial and appellate jurisdictions.

"I am thrilled that Andrew and Dermot have joined our truly unique litigation firm," Hankey said. "At a time when new technologies are upending the legal market, our firm's deeply embedded culture of innovation and excellence keeps us bullish about expansion."

"Our new D.C. office is growing quickly with the addition of exceptional attorneys who also happen to be good friends from our days at the Fraud Section," said Kaminska. "Andrew and Dermot bring additional trial and litigation experience to AXS clients in high-stakes cases and investigations around the country."

For more about AXS, visit https://www.axslawgroup.com/, where you can also find the full biographies of Jaco and Lynch.

Anna Kaminska 703 254 9745

SOURCE AXS LAW Group