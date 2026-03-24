Former Chief and Assistant Chief from the Department of Justice's Top Securities and Corporate Fraud Unit to Lead AXS LAW Group's Washington, D.C. Office and National Expansion

Veteran Trial Lawyers Bring Decades of Complex Fraud Prosecution and High-Stakes Litigation Experience to the Firm's Growing National Practice

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW Group, an award-winning litigation firm with its flagship office in Miami, announces the additions of Kyle C. Hankey and Anna G. Kaminska as partners in its new Washington, D.C. office. As distinguished former federal prosecutors who seized the challenge of a hard case, including against major corporate defendants in billion-dollar cases, Hankey and Kaminska have joined AXS to expand its leading business trial practice to the District and across the United States. Their arrival also significantly expands the firm's white-collar, investigations, corporate enforcement, and appellate practices.

Hankey served as the Assistant Chief in the DOJ Fraud Section's Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit—recently renamed the Market, Government, and Consumer Fraud Unit—where he handled some of the nation's most consequential corporate fraud cases, including the criminal prosecution of a major U.S. Navy shipbuilder for accounting fraud and obstruction of a Defense Department audit; the entry of a nine-figure deferred prosecution agreement with a Fortune 500 defense contractor for defective pricing on military contracts; and the conviction of three former executives of a Chicago-based technology company after an eleven-week trial arising from a $1 billion fraud scheme.

Kaminska brings over two decades of experience as a trial lawyer, federal prosecutor, and appellate attorney. She also joins AXS from DOJ's Criminal Division, where she most recently served as the Chief of the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit. During her nearly 13 years as a federal prosecutor, Kaminska served as lead counsel in trials and investigations involving complex accounting fraud, cross-border investment and telemarketing schemes, pandemic-relief fraud, foreign bribery, and money laundering, and handled corporate resolutions with criminal fines exceeding $2.5 billion. She also served as Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division.

"Kyle and Anna are exactly the kind of trial lawyers who define what AXS LAW is about—elite practitioners who have handled the most complex and high-stakes matters in the upper echelons of government and private practice," said Jeff Gutchess, founding partner of AXS LAW Group. "Their proven records in the courtroom, combined with the depth of their experience in corporate fraud enforcement and investigations, will be tremendous assets to our clients and to the continued growth of our firm in Washington, D.C."

The AXS D.C. office will be located in Georgetown, and AXS expects to add additional partners, associates, and paralegals almost immediately.

About AXS LAW GROUP

AXS LAW Group is a nationally recognized litigation firm built by veteran trial lawyers who left Big Law to create a more dynamic, results-driven model for the modern business client. With offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., the firm has recovered hundreds of millions for its clients by crafting innovative courtroom strategies. Recognized as Commercial Litigation Department of the Year in South Florida, the firm and its attorneys have been ranked by Chambers & Partners and are known for taking on complex, high-stakes disputes that demand lawyers who are prepared to try cases. The addition of Hankey and Kaminska reinforces AXS LAW's commitment to assembling a team of battle-tested advocates who deliver results at trial. For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

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SOURCE AXS LAW Group