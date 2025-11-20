AXS LAW Expands Its Ranks With Rising Young Talent

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW announces the additions of Lily Arslanian and Matthew Goldkind to its talented team of dynamic associates.

Lily joins AXS LAW seeking to expand her commitment to International Relations and Human Rights. Lily graduated from the University of Miami School of Law, where she served as the Business and Managing Editor of the Race & Social Justice Law Review and held multiple leadership roles within the International Moot Court Program. Lily competed before the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris—where her team earned recognition for excellence. She was honored with the Director's Award for her standout performance in International State Responsibility and received the HOPE Public Interest Center's Exemplary Service Award for her dedication to public interest work.

Matthew arrives at AXS LAW following three years at the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office, where he tried five cases to verdict, handled more than a dozen evidentiary hearings, and built a reputation for strategic case development, empathetic client communication, and persuasive courtroom advocacy. Matthew earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2022. Before law school, he spent two years as a consultant with Treacy & Company, sharpening the analytical skills he brings to his legal practice today.

Lily and Matthew reflect AXS LAW's ongoing commitment to recruiting exceptional talent and strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients.

About AXS LAW

AXS LAW is a cohesive team of award-winning trial and appellate lawyers with top-flight credentials, experience, and connections who challenge the notion that "Big Law" should make litigation "Big Business" and instead AXS LAW aims to achieve the most advantageous results and solutions for its clients. AXS LAW's key to success stems from its unique commitment to foster creative thinking, to avoid tunnel vision, and to better understand the concerns and motivations of all parties by representing clients on both sides of high‑stakes business disputes.For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

Media Contact:

AXS LAW GROUP

Valentina Gutchess

Tel.: (305) 905 6800

[email protected]

SOURCE AXS LAW Group