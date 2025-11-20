AXS LAW Expands Its Ranks With Rising Young Talent

News provided by

AXS LAW Group

Nov 20, 2025, 12:27 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW announces the additions of Lily Arslanian and Matthew Goldkind to its talented team of dynamic associates.

Lily joins AXS LAW seeking to expand her commitment to International Relations and Human Rights. Lily graduated from the University of Miami School of Law, where she served as the Business and Managing Editor of the Race & Social Justice Law Review and held multiple leadership roles within the International Moot Court Program. Lily competed before the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris—where her team earned recognition for excellence. She was honored with the Director's Award for her standout performance in International State Responsibility and received the HOPE Public Interest Center's Exemplary Service Award for her dedication to public interest work.

Matthew arrives at AXS LAW following three years at the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office, where he tried five cases to verdict, handled more than a dozen evidentiary hearings, and built a reputation for strategic case development, empathetic client communication, and persuasive courtroom advocacy. Matthew earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2022. Before law school, he spent two years as a consultant with Treacy & Company, sharpening the analytical skills he brings to his legal practice today.

Lily and Matthew reflect AXS LAW's ongoing commitment to recruiting exceptional talent and strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients.

About AXS LAW
AXS LAW is a cohesive team of award-winning trial and appellate lawyers with top-flight credentials, experience, and connections who challenge the notion that "Big Law" should make litigation "Big Business" and instead AXS LAW aims to achieve the most advantageous results and solutions for its clients. AXS LAW's key to success stems from its unique commitment to foster creative thinking, to avoid tunnel vision, and to better understand the concerns and motivations of all parties by representing clients on both sides of high‑stakes business disputes.For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

Media Contact:
AXS LAW GROUP
Valentina Gutchess
Tel.: (305) 905 6800
[email protected] 

SOURCE AXS LAW Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CHAMBERS & PARTNERS SHINES THE SPOTLIGHT ON AXS LAW GROUP -- AGAIN

CHAMBERS & PARTNERS SHINES THE SPOTLIGHT ON AXS LAW GROUP -- AGAIN

For the third consecutive year, Chambers & Partners has recognized AXS LAW Group as a "Spotlight" firm for Commercial Litigation and Dispute...
AXS LAW Group Expands Innovative Offerings with Washington, D.C. Based Law and Strategic Advisory Office

AXS LAW Group Expands Innovative Offerings with Washington, D.C. Based Law and Strategic Advisory Office

AXS LAW is expanding into Washington, D.C. and internationally in a joint venture with Invenio LLP to enable global businesses to maximize the return ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics