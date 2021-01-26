AXS Investments and Kellner Capital Join Forces to Provide Time-Tested Merger Arb to All Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading alternative investment manager, today announced the addition of the AXS Merger Fund (Ticker: GAKIX) to its fast-growing lineup of liquid alternative funds accessible to all investors.

The fund, which marks its 9th anniversary this year, has been a consistent performer in its objective to deliver positive risk-adjusted returns with less volatility than the equity markets. Since its inception, the fund has consistently captured profits from the spread in stock prices between the announcement and close of merger deals. It follows a "pure-play" merger arbitrage strategy that invests in a high-conviction portfolio of 25 to 50 publicly announced merger transactions.

"When it comes to alternative investments, we believe merger arb has all the hallmarks investors look for, including non-correlation to equity and bond markets, low volatility and diversification," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "GAKIX embodies these qualities in a time-tested vehicle. We're thrilled to partner with Kellner Capital, the merger arb industry trailblazer and one of the venerable, longest-running hedge fund managers. Now individuals can access an investment strategy that has long driven performance for some of the largest pensions, endowments and other bellwether institutional investors."

"As Kellner celebrates our 40th anniversary in 2021, we're excited to partner with AXS Investments to leverage their longtime success in bringing alternative investments to the broader investing public," said George Kellner, CEO and founder of Kellner Capital. "Since our inception, we have seen thousands of merger deals cross our desk and have honed our research and investment process over time. We believe 2021 will be a breakout year for merger activity and, therefore, this is a critical environment to add merger arb for investors seeking to counter the volatility ahead."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for investors seeking alternative sources of growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

About Kellner Capital

Kellner Capital is one of Wall Street's most seasoned hedge fund managers with a 40-year continuous operating history. Founded in 1981 as a merger arbitrage investment partnership, Kellner Capital is an independently owned alternative investment manager based in New York City. The firm is innovative and solution-minded, offering investors alternative investments in various structures, including hedge funds, mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Through the firm's alternative offerings, Kellner Capital seeks to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns while limiting downside volatility and correlation to the broader markets. For more information, visit www.kellnercap.com

Important Risk Disclosure

There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investments in companies subject to publicly announced transactions carry the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed when, or under the terms, initially expected, which may impact its performance. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and difference in accounting methods. Investments in small and mid-sized companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity or greater volatility. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks may be greater than the risks presented by traditional investments. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. The Fund may use leverage, which may exaggerate the effect of any increase or decrease in portfolio securities value or the Net Asset Value of the Fund, and money borrowed will be subject to interest costs. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer holdings than a diversified fund. Thus, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS.

SOURCE AXS Investments

