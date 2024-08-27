AXS Investments Announces Listing Transfer for the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) to the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

AXS also filed to change PPI's fund name to AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, provider of ETFs and mutual funds, announced today that, effective October 15, 2024, it will transfer the stock exchange listing for the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (ticker: PPI) to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") Arca, Inc. In addition, AXS has filed to change the name of the fund to the "AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF," which, if effective, would be concurrent with the transfer to Nasdaq.

AXS is the investment advisor for the Fund, which is a series of Investment Managers Series Trust II (the "Trust"). The Board of Trustees of the Trust approved the transfer at a meeting held on July 24, 2024. The Fund expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on October 15, 2024, and its shares will continue to trade under the symbol "PPI."

"The transfer to Nasdaq will permit the Fund to realize cost savings and facilitate the continued listing of the Fund's shares on a national securities exchange," said Russell Tencer, President of AXS Investments.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

Important Risk Information

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

