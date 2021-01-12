AXS Investments Awarded Best Alternative Asset Manager USA 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading alternative investment manager, was awarded "Best Alternative Asset Manager USA 2020" by Capital Finance International (CFI). The announcement of the award by CFI comes on the heels of a very strong year for AXS, including a more than doubling of the firm's product line of liquid, transparent alternative investment funds. The award was presented by a panel of judges who scrutinized U.S. alternative investment managers and selected AXS Investments for the annual industry award.

The award also follows the latest addition to the AXS funds lineup, the firm's 11th fund: the 5-Star rated AXS Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund (Ticker: LDVIX), with returns of 65.85%, 37.90% and 31.34% over the 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively, as of 12/31/2020. Emblematic of the AXS Investments mission to democratize alternative investing, LDVIX provides access for individual investors to venture capital industry returns, a decades-long source of powerful investment returns for some of the largest pensions, endowments and foundations. In the Morningstar large growth funds category, LDVIX, LDVAX and LDVCX received an overall rating of 5 stars, 3-year rating of 5 stars out of 1,197 funds, and 5-year rating of 5 stars out of 1,070 funds, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 12/31/2020.

"We are very honored to be named Best Alternative Asset Manager for 2020 because it underscores our success in achieving our firm's mission to democratize alternative investing," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "In the face of 2020's unprecedented year of market volatility sparked by the global health pandemic, the U.S. presidential election and many other geopolitical events that skyrocketed investor uncertainty, there's never been a more important time to create access for investors to alternative sources of growth, income and portfolio diversification. We're thrilled to receive this industry recognition for our work in creating new access for investors to alternative strategies that historically were accessible only by the largest institutions and ultra-high net worth investors."

In announcing the award, the CFI Award Judging Panel said, "Over the past few years, interest in alternative investment has grown exponentially. AXS squarely aims to democratize the alternative investment universe and offers investors a comprehensive range of educational resources and tools that give insights into products, strategies and, importantly, ways in which investors may consider investing in the post-pandemic 'new normal.' The company has indeed succeeded in breaking out of the quarantine by deploying a set of innovative strategies that have preserved value in the challenging recent period. AXS Investments is doing things right and has a track record to prove it."

AXS Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund (LDVIX) - Performance as of 12/31/2020





ANNUALIZED RATES OF RETURN (%) Q4 2020 1 YEAR 3 YEAR 5 YEAR SINCE

INCEPTION Class I 13.64 65.85 37.90 31.34 29.04 Class A 13.59 65.52 37.63 31.07 28.80 Class A (with 5.75% max. sales charge) 7.05 56.02 34.95 29.52 27.70 Class C 16.34 69.28 34.79 30.89 29.80 Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index 13.66 67.92 40.82 34.32 32.54

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please call 833.AXS.ALTS or visit the Fund's website at www.axsinvestments.com.

Inception dates are 10/2/2014 for Class I and A and 9/23/2015 for Class C. The Total Annual Operating Expenses for Class I, A and C are 1.51%, 1.76% and 2.51%, respectively. The Fund's investment advisor has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the Fund, to ensure that the Fund's total annual operating expenses do not exceed on an annual basis: 1.50% Class I, 1.75% Class A, and 2.50% Class C of the Fund's average daily net assets, effective until November 21, 2022.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for investors seeking alternative sources of growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

The Fund may invest in ETFs, ETNs and mutual funds, which are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. ETFs, ETNs and mutual funds are subject to issuer, fixed income and risks specific to the Fund. Venture capital investments involve a greater degree of risk; as a result, the Fund's returns may experience greater volatility than the overall market. The Fund does not invest in venture capital funds or in companies funded by venture capital funds. The Fund seeks to generate returns that mimic the aggregate returns of U.S. venture capital-backed companies as measured by the Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index (TRVCI). There is a risk that the Fund's return may not match or achieve a higher degree of correlation with the return of the TRVCI. Additionally, the TRVCI's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the U.S. venture capital-based companies.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

