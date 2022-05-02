AXS Investments Broadens ETF Lineup with Launch of AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) and AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB)

Both ETFs are the first of their kind, offering leveraged and inverse exposure to high demand investments

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today launching two new first-of-their-kind ETFs: the AXS 2X Innovation ETF (Nasdaq: TARK) and the AXS Short China Internet ETF (Nasdaq: SWEB).

TARK seeks two times (2x) the daily exposure to a portfolio of companies involved in transformational industries, such as genomics, autonomous vehicles and next-gen internet. The ETF is designed as a potential solution for investors who have a bullish view on the growth of these disruptive technologies.

"Recent market conditions have created what we view as a very compelling entry point for high conviction investors who believe in the value of innovation," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "We are excited to offer the AXS 2X Innovation ETF as an easily accessible leveraged exposure to these companies."

SWEB also is a groundbreaking concept in the ETF industry, seeking 1x daily short exposure to a portfolio of China-based Internet-related companies, designed for investors who may want to take a targeted position against a group that has recently faced a challenging macro backdrop.

"We believe offering inverse exposure to China's Internet sector creates an opportunity for those investors who foresee a continuation of the market and geopolitical headwinds that are currently confronting Chinese technology and Internet-related companies," added Bassuk.

AXS Growing Lineup Solidifies Position as Leading Provider of Alternative Strategies

Along with the launch of these two ETFs, the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (Nasdaq: SARK) also is planned to join the AXS funds family. SARK seeks inverse exposure to the same portfolio of disruptive technologies captured by TARK. Since launching in November, SARK has amassed over $425 million in assets under management.

"We're thrilled to be adding SARK to our fast-growing lineup of ETFs. The fund's asset gathering success is proof that investors want a simple way to express an investment view on innovation and future-focused technology," continued Bassuk. "The launch of TARK and SWEB, and the addition of SARK to our lineup, are emblematic of the innovation and 'access' that the AXS fund family represents. We look forward to continuing to build out what we believe will be the most innovative ETF family in the months ahead as we launch additional funds and continue to add to our lineup."

These ETFs are part of the AXS ETF family that also includes the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSE Arca: PPI), an actively managed ETF designed to hedge against inflation and generate appreciation through inflation-sensitive investments. PPI has already crossed the $70 million asset threshold in roughly 70 trading days since its launch. The AXS ETF lineup also includes the recently acquired AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSE Arca: CHGX), the first certified carbon-neutral ETF*, which has amassed over $110 million in assets.

"Our mission is to continue providing all types of investors with alternatives to traditional stock and bond exposures as highly differentiated tools needed to navigate today's challenging markets," said Bassuk.

Leveraged ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF, Investment Managers Series Trust II, and AXS Investments LLC are not affiliated with the ARK ETF Trust, the ARK Innovation ETF, or ARK Investment Management LLC. The AXS Short China Internet ETF, Investment Managers Series Trust II, and AXS Investments LLC are not affiliated with Krane Shares Trust, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC or any index.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF and AXS Short China Internet ETF are not suitable for all investors and are designed to be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with the use of derivatives, are willing to assume a high degree of risk, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments in a Fund. The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios.

There is no guarantee that these, or any investment strategies, will succeed. Shares of these ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK)

Leverage risk: The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the ARK Innovation ETF's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the ARK Innovation ETF's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the ARK Innovation ETF loses more than 50% in one day. Compounding risk: The Fund has a single day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of its return for each day compounded over the period. Performance for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from 200% of the daily return of the ARK Innovation ETF for the same period, before accounting for fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments but has a more significant impact on a leveraged fund. This effect becomes more pronounced as the ARK Innovation ETF volatility and holding periods increase. Equity securities risk: The value of the equity securities the Fund holds may fall due to general market and economic conditions. Foreign securities risk: Investments in the securities of foreign issuers involve risks beyond those associated with investments in U.S. securities. Health care sector risk: The health care sector may be adversely affected by government regulations and government health care programs. Communications sector risk: Companies in this sector may be adversely affected by potential obsolescence of products/services, pricing competition, research and development costs, substantial capital requirements and government regulation. Information technology sector risk: Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins.

AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB)

China risk: The China Internet ETF invests in Chinese companies. The Chinese economy is generally considered an emerging market and can be significantly affected by economic and political conditions in China and surrounding Asian countries. Compounding risk: The Fund has a single day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of its return for each day compounded over the period. Performance for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the inverse (-1x) of the daily return of the China Internet ETF for the same period, before accounting for fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments but has a more significant impact on an inverse fund. This effect becomes more pronounced as the China Internet ETF volatility and holding periods increase. Correlation risk: There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of inverse correlation with the China Internet ETF, and failure to do so may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. Derivatives risk: The Fund's use of derivatives, which may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. Foreign securities risk: The China Internet ETF's investments in foreign securities can be riskier than U.S. securities investments. Investments in emerging markets are subject to even greater risks. Internet company risk: Many Internet-related companies have incurred large losses since their inception and may continue to incur large losses in the hope of capturing market share and generating future revenues. Inverse correlation risk: Short (inverse) positions are designed to profit from a decline in the price of a particular reference asset. Investors will lose money when the China Internet ETF rises, which is the opposite result from that of traditional funds. Leverage risk: Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Fund, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Fund and the China Internet ETF. Short sale exposure risk: Seeking inverse or "short" exposure may expose the Fund to risks under certain market conditions of an increase in the volatility and decrease in the liquidity of the instruments underlying the short position, which may lower the Fund's return. Small and medium company risk: Small and medium sized companies normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies, which may tend to make their market price fall more disproportionately than larger companies. Swap agreement risk: The Fund expects to use swap agreements as a means to achieve its investment objective. The lack of regulation in swap markets could expose investors to significant losses under certain circumstances, including in the event of trading abuses or financial failure by participants.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors. Equity securities risk: Equity securities may be particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, as the cost of capital rises and borrowing costs increase. Equity securities may decline significantly in price over short or extended periods of time, and such declines may occur in the equity market as a whole, or in only a particular country, company, industry or sector of the market. Commodities risk: Commodity prices can have significant volatility, and exposure to commodities can cause the value of the Fund's shares to decline or fluctuate in a rapid and unpredictable manner. The values of commodities may be affected by changes in overall market movements, real or perceived inflationary trends, commodity index volatility, changes in interest rates or currency exchange rates, population growth and changing demographics, international economic, political and regulatory developments, and factors affecting a particular region, industry or commodity. Futures contracts risk: The Fund expects that certain of the underlying ETFs in which it invests will utilize futures contracts for its commodities investments. The risk of a position in a futures contract may be very large compared to the relatively low level of margin the underlying ETF is required to deposit. In many cases, a relatively small price movement in a futures contract may result in immediate and substantial loss or gain to the investor relative to the size of a required margin deposit. The prices of futures contracts may not correlate perfectly with movements in the securities or index underlying them. TIPS risk: Principal payments for Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities are adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). While this may provide a hedge against inflation, the returns may be relatively lower than those of other securities. Similar to other issuers, changes to the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. government may cause the value of the Fund's exposure to U.S. Treasury obligations to decline.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX)

The Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors. Market and equity risk: The value and market price of an equity security may decline due to general market conditions that may or may not be specifically related to a particular company or industry. Passive investment risk: The Fund invests in securities included in the Index regardless of investment merit. It is not actively managed and generally will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets. ESG investing risk: The Fund's ESG policy could cause it to make or avoid investments that could result in the portfolio underperforming similar funds that do not have such policies. Market cap risks: Companies with larger capitalization may be unable to attain the high growth rates of successful, smaller companies during periods of economic expansion. The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements and may have lower trading volumes or more erratic trading than securities of larger, more established companies. Real estate risk: Investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) involve risks such as declines in the value of real estate and increased susceptibility to adverse economic or regulatory developments.

* Constituent carbon footprint data is provided by the Carbon Disclosure Project. Portfolio-level carbon footprint is equal to the sum of each portfolio constituent scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions multiplied by percentage of ownership (position size / market capitalization). Carbon footprint analyses are performed prior to portfolio rebalancing each quarter. Ethos ESG has completed an independent audit of CHGX's carbon footprint and carbon credits and determined that CHGX is a carbon neutral fund. Ethos ESG defines carbon neutrality for a fund as reducing more tons of CO2 emissions (for example, through valid carbon storage credits) than the fund creates through the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions of its holdings. More information on Ethos ESG's methodology at https://ethosesg.com/carbon-neutral-certification.

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK)

The use of inverse instruments may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested only in "long" positions. Trading derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities.

