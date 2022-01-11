AXS Investments Expands Distribution with ETF, Mutual Fund & Alts Sales Veterans

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading alternative investment manager, today announced the addition of four industry veterans in alternative investment sales and distribution as part of the firm's continued growth and scale across all major U.S. distribution channels, including RIAs, wirehouses, regional and independent broker-dealers, and financial institutions.

Harold Clemons covers the Southeast Region as Senior Regional Director at AXS and joined the firm with over 20 years of successful sales experience. Mr. Clemons has a proven record across multiple sales channels and has built and scaled the RIA channel previously at three other fund companies. His experience spans Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mutual funds, REITS, managed futures, commodities, private equity, MLPs and closed end funds.

Toby Herre covers the Mountain Region as Senior Regional Director at AXS. Leading with a consultative and education-centric approach, Mr. Herre maintains a deep network of long-term relationships with financial advisors and has increased production in the territory over many years of successful fund sales. His experience includes a tenure of driving ETF and mutual fund distribution through intermediaries across a range of channels.

Richard Carr covers the Southwest region as Senior Regional Director at AXS. His deep experience includes the distribution of ETFs, mutual funds, and liquid alternative strategies across the largest U.S. retail distribution channels. Mr. Carr has a long history of consistent year-over-year sales growth and partners with financial advisors to develop strategies designed to help them grow the unique aspects of their individual practices.

Pierre Bégin covers the Northwest region as Senior Regional Director at AXS. Mr. Bégin has extensive wholesaling experience with asset management firms and fund companies, where he represented various fund strategies and investment vehicles, with a specialty in non-traditional and alternative strategies, to support financial intermediaries. Mr. Bégin's sales and distribution tenure spans across RIAs, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers and independent financial advisors.

"Harold, Toby, Rick and Pierre are longtime alternative investment sales professionals who bring unique experience in educating financial advisors and investors about the value of alternative investing, which is core to our education-centric approach at a time when investment portfolios could potentially reap significant benefits from alternative investments," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "In 2022, we are continuing to aggressively expand our team with additional sales veterans and other highly experienced personnel who have the longtime industry tenure and acumen to represent our growing suite of unique and differentiated investment strategies."

Expansion into ETF Space

The distribution team expansion comes on the heels of strong growth for AXS Investments in 2021. The firm moved into the ETF space with the launch of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI), which offers investors one of the broadest and most diversified set of asset classes to fight the pernicious effects of inflation, all in a single ETF. It is an actively managed fund that invests in a combination of commodities, TIPS and cyclical stocks that seek to benefit in an inflationary environment.

The PPI ETF represents the first in a robust lineup of ETFs that AXS is bringing to market in 2022. The firm continues to partner with high pedigreed investment managers whose strategies provide unique exposures for individual investors in liquid, transparent and easy-to-access fund structures, such as ETFs and mutual funds.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

