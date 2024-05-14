AXS Investments Introduces Tradr ETFs and Rebrands SARK, TARK, TSLQ and NVDS

New brand focuses on investors looking to use ETFs to trade their high conviction views

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a provider of ETFs and mutual funds for investing and trading, announced the launch of Tradr ETFs. The newly branded family of funds consists of four ETFs tailored for individual investors and professional traders with shorter-term investing horizons to help them execute trades. The fund lineup is expected to grow with a variety of strategies designed for self-directed investors and professional traders.

The initial suite of Tradr ETFs includes the following four existing leveraged and inverse products, now renamed under the Tradr ETFs brand. The ETFs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and their tickers, CUSIPs, investment objectives and strategies will not change at this time.

"We've paid close attention to the changing demands of the trading community and launched the Tradr ETFs brand to better serve them with sharper tools to execute their investment views," stated Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "After pioneering single-stock ETFs here in the U.S., we are excited about what's ahead at Tradr ETFs."

"We've witnessed a proliferation of leveraged and inverse solutions enabling a broader range of investors to generate potential alpha from shorter-term exposures," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "Leverage in particular was once confined to sophisticated day traders and professionals but is now available to a wider audience thanks to the flexibility and transparency of the ETF structure."

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged and inverse ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs. For more information, visit www.tradretfs.com.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments empowers investors, advisors, traders and asset allocators to access distinctive exposures for investing and trading. It manages award-winning ETFs and mutual funds with differentiated approaches to growth, income, alternative and sustainable investing. Its investor-friendly fund family can help investors seek higher yields, invest for sustainability, and diversify portfolios with non-traditional strategies. The firm is known for investment product innovation and was the first to introduce leveraged single stock ETFs to capitalize on high profile stocks or themes. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

The significant risks of leveraged and/or inverse ETFs include the risks of leverage, derivatives, and/or other complex investment strategies that they employ. These investments are designed for short-term or intraday trading for investors seeking daily leveraged investment results. Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged investment results; (c) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than one day and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than their benchmark over periods other than one day.

The Funds seek daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. The Funds pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

The Funds are not suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies, who intend to use them for short-term or intraday trading to seek daily leveraged investment results and who understand the consequences of seeking leveraged and inverse investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund is very different from most mutual funds and exchange traded funds. The Fund is not a complete investment program.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000472

SOURCE AXS Investments