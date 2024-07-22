AXS Investments Launches the AXS Knowledge Leaders ETF (KNO) to Invest in Global Innovators

Rebrands time-tested KLDW ETF, continuing its distinctive equity strategy based on Steve Vannelli's "Knowledge Effect"

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, provider of ETFs and mutual funds for growth, income and diversification, today launched the AXS Knowledge Leaders ETF (KNO) to offer a time-tested, geographically diverse path to invest in the stocks of innovative companies.

The AXS Knowledge Leaders ETF (KNO) is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of highly innovative companies in the developed world. These companies, identified as "knowledge leaders," possess deep reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of their history of investing in knowledge-intensive activities like research & development, brand development and employee education. The result is a portfolio designed to play a core role in providing equity exposure to companies across the globe.

The KNO ETF was formerly known as the Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW), which has been in the market for over nine years. It was developed and managed by Steven Vannelli, CFA, former CEO of Knowledge Leaders Capital, who has now joined AXS Investments and will continue to be the primary portfolio manager for KNO. He has over 25 years of experience analyzing the growth of the stock prices of companies that invest heavily in intangible assets, which has formed the thesis he calls the "Knowledge Effect."

"Over years of observing what makes innovative companies tick, we deciphered a clear pattern in their books, particularly how aggressively they invest in the intangibles that set them apart from the pack," said Steve Vannelli, Portfolio Manager at AXS Investments. "KNO is highly differentiated from other equity ETFs because we find these knowledge leaders in all corners of the world, not just the U.S. I'm excited to team up with AXS for the next chapter of this strategy."

"Steve Vannelli has built an impressive methodology to translate the Knowledge Effect into a valuable ETF for investors," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "This partnership has been long in the making, and today we are proud to welcome Steve to the firm and add KNO to the AXS family of alternative funds."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved.

Market Risk: The market price of a security or instrument could decline, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic or political conditions throughout the world, changes in the general outlook for corporate earnings, changes in interest or currency rates, or adverse investor sentiment generally.

ETF Risk: Investing in an ETF will provide the Fund with exposure to the securities comprising the index on which the ETF is based and will expose the Fund to risks similar to those of investing directly in those securities. Shares of ETFs typically trade on securities exchanges and may at times trade at a premium or discount to their net asset values.

Foreign Investment Risk: The prices of foreign securities may be more volatile than the prices of securities of U.S. issuers because of economic and social conditions abroad, political developments, and changes in the regulatory environments of foreign countries. Changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and the imposition of sanctions, confiscations, trade restrictions (including tariffs) and other government restrictions by the United States and/or other governments may adversely affect the values of the Fund's foreign investments.

Geographic Investment Risk: To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies of a single country or region, it is more likely to be impacted by events or conditions affecting that country or region. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000512

