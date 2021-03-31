AXS Investments Names Industry Pioneer Benjamin Fulton to Lead Global Business Development

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading alternative investment manager, today announced that ETF and fund industry pioneer Ben Fulton has joined the firm as managing director for global business development.

With over 35 years of experience in financial services, Fulton has long been recognized as one of the pioneers of the ETF industry and as a groundbreaker in the creation and widespread adoption of innovative investment products and structures for individual and institutional investors. With AXS, Fulton will spearhead new product initiatives and business development globally.

Fulton's pioneering work includes his well-known tenure with PowerShares Capital Management, where he oversaw product development and later ran the global ETF business for Invesco. Fulton was a driving force behind Invesco's AUM growth from $200 million to over $80 billion. He has been credited with seven "ETF of the Year" awards and has received numerous other industry honors and tributes for his role in bringing dozens of first-of-their-kind funds to market. Over the course of his career, he has launched over 200 new ETFs and other investment products, accounting for approximately $150 billion in current combined assets.

"Ben has spent decades as a trailblazer in product innovation, creating greater access for investors globally in important first-of-their-kind investments," said Greg Bassuk, Chairman and CEO of AXS Investments. "We are honored and thrilled that Ben has joined AXS to further drive our product expansion into the future. His approach and philosophy perfectly align with the commitment to innovation, transparency and investor solutions that have defined AXS since our inception."

"I could not be happier to join AXS, an organization that is clearly well-positioned to be a leading driver of the next wave of large-scale innovations in asset management, where the opportunities for growth are similar in size and scope to what we saw in the ETF industry when the widescale adoption of those products took off," said Ben Fulton. "Whether it is via ETFs, mutual funds or other types of product wrappers, I believe the solutions offered by AXS, both those that are currently available and those that we'll be excited to introduce in the coming months, are poised for significant growth as they address serious needs for investors and financial advisors."

Fulton joins AXS Investments on the heels of several major growth milestones for the firm. In just the last 90 days:

"We're very proud of all that we've accomplished since our inception," added Bassuk. "Now, with Ben joining our organization, we're very excited about the many developments still to come in creating greater investment access for investors in the approaching months and years."

