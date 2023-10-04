MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW Group is capitalizing on its recent successes—including two high profile federal jury trial victories (a $63.5 million First Amendment verdict and a $8.5 million trademark infringment verdict) and twice winning the Daily Business Review's Best Commercial Litigation department—by launching AXS LAW Group Los Angeles with four trial lawyers accomplished in intellectual property, business litigation, entertainment, real estate disputes, employment and civil rights and consumer class actions.

AXS LAW Launches AXS LAW Los Angeles

AXS LAW's new LA office will be led by James Kawahito and Geoffrey Stover. Kawahito, a Yale University graduate, played four years of professional basketball in Japan before returning to the United States to attend UCLA Law School, and has since obtained more than $60 million in consumer class action settlements, and is fresh off the heels of winning a $4.3 million personal injury jury verdict.

Stover won his first case while he was still in high school, successfully challenging the IRS' assessment of self-employment taxes and, since then, has grown his practice to representing Fortune 100 companies at a premier global law firm and accumulating a wealth of trial experience, including winning substantial verdicts for a prominent contemporary art museum enforcing its option to purchase its property and defending a healthcare company accused of breaching agreement with an executive to pay millions in bonuses and damages.

Also joining the AXS LAW LA team are Brian Tinkman and Andrea Loveless. Tinkman has recovered tens of millions on behalf of start-up companies, high-net-worth individuals, and entertainment industry talent in actions involving copyright infringement, trademark infringement, trade secret misappropriation, publicity/privacy rights, accounting, defamation, class actions, fiduciary duty and employment issues.

Andrea Loveless is an employment and civil rights lawyer who was awarded the prestigious George N. Lindsey Fellowship at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and has litigated civil rights cases at the highest level, co-authoring several briefs filed with the United States Supreme Court.

Jeff Gutchess, from AXS LAW in Miami, said "We believe the best litigators, and the best results, are always found in the more nimble, more entrepreneurial firms. James, Geoff, Brian and Andrea fit our model perfectly." Courtney Caprio, also of AXS Law Miami, said "We are excited to expand our reach to the West Coast and work with our stellar Los Angeles litigators as a team who is built to win."

Geoff Stover, from AXS LAW in Los Angeles, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Jeff, Courtney and the entire Miami team. Their talent and tenaciousness will benefit our clients exponentially." Jim Kawahito, also of AXS LAW Los Angeles, said, "We are looking forward to working with the Miami team on exciting new matters and clients."

About AXS LAW GROUP: We created AXS LAW with a view to disrupting the traditional law model to better address the needs of the modern business law consumer. In service of that objective, we encourage our attorneys to pursue entrepreneurship opportunities which, in turn, gives us the perspective and the "guts" to help our clients navigate risk, rather than avoid it at all costs. And, unlike most law firms, we have personality. We are not tethered to our chairs and desks; we are continually forging new relationships in the business and the wider community. For more information about our firm, including its philanthropic arm, AXS ART, which supports the local South Florida arts community through programs, events and legal representation, please visit www.axslawgroup.com .

