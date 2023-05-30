AXS LAW NAMED COMMERCIAL LITIGATION DEPARTMENT OF THE YEAR FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THREE YEARS

MIAMI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW has again won the Florida Legal Award for Commercial Litigation Department of the Year 2023. This is the most prestigious legal award in South Florida. The article describing why AXS LAW earned the award can be accessed here .

The Team at AXS LAW delivers superior courtroom performance, written submissions, and client counseling, strategies and services. We pursue challenging and high stakes cases, and we take them to verdict. AXS LAW is devoted to breaking bad lawyerly habits that hinder the efficient resolution of its clients' disputes. AXS LAW does not address courts in the static manner favored by traditional law firms but rather pursues a modern approach to the practice of law that is more engaging for judges and juries, more fulfilling for attorneys, more lucrative for our clients, and a boon to the community at large.

AXS LAW was named Commercial Litigation Department of the Year based on several successful representations. On the Plaintiffs' side, we took over a case right before trial and won an $8.5 million federal jury trial in a trademark infringement case for the visionary creator behind the famed Baoli restaurant in Cannes, France, South Beach in Miami and soon to be in Dubai. We similarly entered a long running dispute between health care providers and CIGNA Healthcare and won a $16 million arbitration award, which we are currently seeking to increase. On the defense side, we beat a $10 million claim by the former CEO of Motorsport Networks, both at the trial court and on appeal. We beat a motion for a preliminary injunction and non-competition case brought by the international design and high end furnishing company Luminaire. And we defeated an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction brought against our client VistaJet, which is the world leader in private aviation.

This is actually the fifth time that AXS LAW partners have received a top award from the Daily Business Review. In 2006, Jeff Gutchess was named one of the Daily Business Review's Most Effective Lawyers for his work in the defense of national class actions, in 2012 Courtney Caprio was named one of the Daily Business Review's Most Effective Lawyers for her complete trial victory on behalf of Verizon Wireless, in 2016 Josh Shore was named one of the Daily Business Review's Most Effective Lawyers for his appellate work on a winning brief before the United States Supreme Court and in 2021 AXS LAW won the Commercial Litigation Department of the Year.

About AXS LAW GROUP

Based in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, AXS LAW is dedicated to providing practical and comprehensive solutions to complex matters. After decades at Big Law, we created AXS LAW with a view to disrupting the traditional law model to better address the needs of the modern business law consumer. We do this first and foremost by bringing our own expertise as entrepreneurs. Our attorneys are encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship and this, in turn, gives us the perspective and "guts" to help our clients navigate, not avoid, risk. And, unlike most law firms, we have personality. We are not tethered to our chairs and desks; we are out there continually forging new and strengthening existing relationships in the business and wider community. You will enjoy working with us! For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

Media Contact: Valentina Gutchess

Telephone: 305-905-6800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AXS LAW