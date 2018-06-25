AXS Names Rob Sine Chief Revenue Officer

"I am thrilled to join AXS in this new role to lead revenue generation with current and future partners," said Mr. Sine. "AXS represents innovation and leadership in the ticketing and content space, and I look forward to being a part of transforming how our partners and fans engage with events for years to come."

Mr. Sine comes to AXS with more than two decades of leadership at the highest levels of the sports and entertainment industry across North America; including institutional experience within the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NASCAR, WNBA, MLS, CFL and more. He joins AXS from IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions, where he served as President, leading unprecedented client growth for the joint venture between Endeavor/IMG and Learfield during his term.

"The rapid growth of AXS and the advancement of our technology has positioned us for continued success across a diverse set of client types, and Rob's deep experience and sales leadership will help drive this continued expansion," said Perez. "As we continue to invest in creating an unparalleled experience throughout the event lifecycle for clients and fans alike, his strategic vision and progressive ticketing mindset makes him a great addition to the AXS family."

Mr. Sine has held key positions within ticketing for the Pac-12 Conference and the NBA, where he set multiple franchise records while overseeing ticketing revenue. He also founded Hands On Sports, a consulting firm specializing in working with over 60 professional sport leagues. He was recently named to Sports Business Journal's 2018 list of Ticketing Power Players.

About AXS (Note: pronounced "Access")

AXS is a leading ticketing, data, and marketing solutions provider in the US, UK and Europe. The company and its solutions empower more than 200 clients -- teams, arenas, theaters, clubs and colleges-- to turn data into action, maximize the value of all their events and create joy for fans. It is an enterprise event technology platform that services venues, promoters and sports teams; providing fans the opportunity to purchase tickets directly from their favorite venues via a user-friendly ticketing interface. AXS serves all phases of the event life-cycle beyond just ticketing, through its consumer facing website, AXS.com and the AXS App. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 500 professionals in multiple locations worldwide: Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London and Stockholm. AXS Group, LLC is owned by AEG, Dan Gilbert, and TPG Capital, owner of Cirque du Soleil.

For more information, contact

Justin Jimenez, jjimenez@axs.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axs-names-rob-sine-chief-revenue-officer-300671668.html

SOURCE AXS

Related Links

http://www.axs.com

