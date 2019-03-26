AXS Names Taylor Kern Senior Vice President of Sales - Sports

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS has announced that Taylor Kern has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales for Sports. Bringing more than a decade of sales experience in the sports world to his position, Kern will develop and manage engagements with amateur and professional sport franchises to implement the AXS platform in markets around the world.

Kern most recently was Senior Vice President of Sales at KORE, where he led the company's business development efforts for the customer relationship sales software utilized by the majority of teams in the five major North American sports leagues as well as teams in Europe and Australia. Kern has also held previous positions with the Dallas Cowboys and University of Alabama.

"The advanced use of data and analytics is driving the future of the sports industry," says Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer for AXS. "Nobody understands that better than Taylor, and we are thrilled to add him to our team. At AXS, we put data first and Taylor's direct experience on the team side, coupled with his unparalleled track record of helping sports entities collect, analyze and drive actionable insights from data, gives him an unmatched understanding of what teams require from their ticketing partner to drive revenue and improve the fan experience."

Reporting to the Chief Revenue Officer Rob Sine, Kern will focus on establishing ticketing partnerships with data-driven organizations in professional sports. Kern's appointment follows the recent announcement of Sezin Aksoy as Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Analytics.

