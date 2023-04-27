AXS TV PRESENTS THE ALL-NEW ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPETITION SERIES BANDED, PREMIERING SATURDAY, MAY 13 AT 9 P.M. ET

Hosted by Brandon Jenner - The Series will Feature Appearances by Vince Neil, Kip Winger, Steve Azar, Wendy Starland, Mark Schulman, DJ Swivel, and More

Anthem's Game Show Channel, GameTV, will be the Exclusive National Canadian Broadcaster of BANDED

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS TV —a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. —puts the spotlight on rising stars from across the country in the all-new original music competition BANDED, an innovative series that redefines the traditional "build-a-band" concept and showcases exceptional up-and-coming artists who can play, write, and sing. BANDED episodes will premiere each week on AXS TV starting Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The series also will roll out weekly across all of AXS TV's digital channels starting Friday, May 12.

BANDED is hosted by musician and television personality Brandon Jenner, with recording artist and American Idol finalist Didi Benami as co-host.

In the series premiere, 25 contenders will be placed into five brand new multi-genre bands under the tutelage of GRAMMY®-winning and -nominated songwriters, producers, and artists such as Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Wendy Starland, credited with discovering and developing Lady Gaga; as well as Paul Ebersold, Steve Diamond, Justin Wilson, and Dave Pahanish.

Each week will feature a roster of legendary mentors and guest judges from across the music spectrum, such as Metal icons Vince Neil and Kip Winger; chart-topping Country star Steve Azar; Vans Warped Tour mastermind Kevin Lyman; and world-class rock 'n roll drummer Mark Schulman, among many others.

The inaugural season presents eight all-new episodes, with six hour-long episodes bookended by the 90-minute season premiere and season finale. A special video podcast will accompany each episode, as BANDED contestants and stars breakdown all the latest happenings from the show.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with AXS TV in launching the inaugural season of BANDED," said Nico Albano, Executive Producer of the series. "AXS TV's national and digital platforms are incredibly robust, giving viewers multiple ways to conveniently enjoy our content. We hope that this will be the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between AXS TV and BANDED, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we move forward into the future."

"BANDED is the perfect complement to our growing lineup of all-new original music-themed programming, putting a fresh spin on the standard music competition format that brings viewers into the fascinating creative process that each band undertakes," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's Vice President of Programming. "We have some truly talented competitors and world-class mentors onboard, and we cannot wait to share all of this and more with our audience when BANDED premieres on AXS TV's platforms next month."

GameTV will be the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of BANDED. The series will air every Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on GameTV, beginning July 8.

"We are excited to be the exclusive home in Canada, and look forward to premiering it this summer," said Maria Donatelli, Director Of Programming for GameTV.

Series sponsors include Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, Verijet, Colgate Optic White, Maggiano's Little Italy, Bulova/Citizen, PRS Guitars, Roland, Gretsch, Zildjian, DW, Fender, and Remo.

About AXS TV

AXS TV is a leading multi-platform music and entertainment digital platform and television company owned and operated by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. AXS TV's broad library offers content headlined by concerts and music-inspired programming, world-class professional wrestling and MMA. AXS TV's signature programs include The Top Ten Revealed, The Very VERY Best of the 80s, and Parking Lot Payday. The channel also is the home of IMPACT Wrestling , New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Invicta Fighting Championships. AXS TV is available nationally in the United States, and parts of Canada and the Caribbean. Additionally, AXS TV's digital programming can be enjoyed on several different platforms including the AXS.TV website and the Network's app AXS TV NOW, and FAST Channel, as well as on the Network's official YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram pages, Twitter and TikTok profiles. For a full list of providers and territories, please visit axs.tv/subscribe.

About GameTV

GameTV is Canada's leading destination for game shows and entertainment, powered by a rich programming lineup that boasts both classic and modern game shows as well as a wide selection of reality-based series, back-to-back nightly movies, documentaries and more. Game TV is the home of the most recognizable game shows and is the exclusive broadcaster of the UK produced series The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer. GameTV is available nationally on Bell, Cogeco, Telus, Rogers, Shaw and Videotron, among others. For more information about the network, visit www.gametvnetwork.com .

About BANDED

BANDED, produced by Shadow Entertainment Group, is the first music reality competition show that focuses on the musical talents of the contestants. It aims to give viewers an inside look into the real artistry of creating music. Leveraging highly successful mentors and judges, BANDED will take viewers behind the scenes to witness magic in the making. For more information about the show visit www.BANDEDtv.com

