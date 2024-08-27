Axsendo Clinical Research Launches Arizona Expansion

Dr. LoVecchio joining ACR as National Medical Advisor based in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axsendo Clinical Research (ACR), a national clinical research site network, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Phoenix, Arizona. Complementing ACR's existing state-of-the-art facility in Houston, TX, this expansion into the Southwest corridor will increase access to research for Phoenix's diverse patient population.

"Phoenix was a strategic choice for us," said Dominic Doenges, Axsendo Clinical's SVP of Strategic Partnerships. "The city's diverse population allows us to conduct research that is more representative of real-world patient demographics. By working with physicians in the community, we're making it easier for patients to participate in studies that could significantly improve their health outcomes."

The Phoenix site will create new opportunities for local physicians to engage in cutting-edge research from their practice or through ACR's dedicated facility. Dr. Frank LoVecchio, Principal Investigator at the new site and ACR's Medical Advisor, commented, "Joining Axsendo Clinical in Phoenix means we can offer our previously underserved patients access to innovative treatments that are often only available in an academic setting. It's an exciting opportunity to enhance patient care while contributing to the advancement of medicine."

Axsendo Clinical is dedicated to advancing research across specific therapeutic areas, allowing research to happen in a centralized and standardized way across all markets. ACR's areas of focus are: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Disease, Nephrology, Pain, Pulmonology, and Surgery.

