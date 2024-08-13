Axtella Adopts Sycamore Company's Compensation Manager Solution

RIA, Broker-Dealer Leveraging Sycamore WealthTech Offering to Ensure Accurate and Timely Advisor Payments

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wealthtech firm The Sycamore Company (Sycamore) today announced that Axtella, a network of two broker-dealers and an RIA, has adopted the Sycamore Compensation Manager solution to ensure accurate and timely payments for its advisors.

Sycamore Compensation Manager allows advisors to see compensation statements and pending compensation anytime, simply by logging in. The solution minimizes manual input, which cuts down on human error and speeds efficiency. The tool has multiple licensing and registration checks, ensuring compliant payouts.

"Leveraging Sycamore Compensation Manager means our advisors will have an exceptional tool to keep track of their payments. At Axtella, we are constantly looking to enhance our advisors' efficiency," said Brandon Rydell, President at Axtella. "The adoption of this technology underscores our commitment to attracting and retaining advisors and supporting them in delivering exceptional service to our clients."

The broader Sycamore Platform includes solutions for advisor management, client management, compliance management, data management, and more. It drives greater efficiency across remote workforces and multiple workflows by ensuring the right data is acquired, normalized, and accessible to meet multiple compliance, operational, and advisor transparency and client-servicing requirements.

"For firms to compete and grow in this extremely competitive environment, attracting the best-performing advisors is crucial, as is compensating them accurately and in a timely fashion," said Mike Overdorf, President and Founder of Sycamore. "Retaining the best advisors means keeping them happy and productive with accessible, automated tools and data transparency, which is exactly what Sycamore provides."

About The Sycamore Company

For far too long, broker-dealers and RIAs have accepted outdated, inefficient, and disparate back-office technology platforms. The industry is long overdue for something better – much better. Sycamore is dedicated to helping firms increase efficiency, reduce risk, and improve their operations by meeting the promise of data excellence and automation in an integrated, cloud-based environment. For more information, visit sycamorecompany.com.

About Axtella

Axtella supports the financial network of broker-dealers Sigma Financial Corporation and Parkland Securities, LLC, and a registered investment advisor, Sigma Planning Corporation, and serves a growing network of experienced financial professionals. Led by owner and CEO Jerry Rydell and President Brandon Rydell, Axtella boasts over four decades of industry leadership, merging tradition with innovation in the services and tools it provides its network of advisors. Its unique, independent structure fosters collaboration, emphasizes advisor autonomy, and delivers customized solutions. Axtella offers comprehensive technology support, advisor growth resources, education, and comprehensive advisor succession solutions. For more information, visit https://axtella.com/.

