AXTG Subsidiary, T8 EXCHANGE, Drives Bold NFT Market Disruption by Partnering with Non-Profit Organization, ABC Legacy Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce the partnership with ABC Legacy Foundation (ABCLF), a non-profit organization rethinking the way the world creates a sustainable future. Launching an NFT marketplace to invest in natural resources and physical assets like never before. ABCLF was gifted 670,000 tons (one billion $USD) of graphite by Silver Bear Inc., an Alberta, Canada based corporation, to merge the mineral commodity with the digital world as a non-fungible token.

ABCLF is now offering 200,000 tons of ABC Non-Fungible Tokens ("Graphite NFTs"), a utility NFT token that tokenizes the services of graphite mining, on the T8 Exchange Marketplace. Each Graphite NFT represents the amount of mining labor work on 100 tons of Graphite, with each sale supporting the graphite mining and ABC Non-Fungible Token network. When a token holder redeems it, he can either receive the refined graphite mineral Ex Works or equivalent value in ETHs delivered by ABCLF. The total ABC NFT issued for this project is only 1,500.



Month NFT Sold. Number of ETH Total Expected Value in 36 Months October 230 17 $ 11,730,000 $ 44,850,000 November 220 21 $ 13,860,000 $ 42,900,000 December 250 25 $ 18,750,000 $ 48,750,000 January 250 29 $ 21,750,000 $ 48,750,000 February 250 32 $ 24,000,000 $ 48,750,000 March 300 34 $ 30,600,000 $ 58,500,000

The graphite mineral market is expected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decade, peaking at a market size of USD 13.60 billion in 2020. A forecast produced by Syrah Resources projects a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%, from 14.83 billion USD in 2021 to 25.70 billion USD in 2028. This expansion is likened to the battery boom and soaring demand for green and clean energy technologies, driving demand for critical battery raw materials like Lithium, Nickel and Cobalt as well as Graphite.





Now, the introduction of NFTs has impacted and influenced a transition to a digital world - making it possible for the issuers to imbue physical properties and proof ownership to digital assets.

Graphite NFT will be minted on ETHFUND, a decentralized NFT minting, swap, listing and exchange platform that enables existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap and utilize NFT tokens as a form of payment inside the proprietary platform.

Each Graphite NFT combines a smart contract with unique identifying metadata, including the identity of the owner, terms of the contract, secured file links and the security afforded by ETHFUND or ETH blockchain, providing irrefutable proof of ownership.

NFTs and Smart Contracts act simultaneously as a "certificate of authenticity" for the underlying asset, and as a valuable representation of ownership of work amounting to 200,000 tons of graphite mineral.

The minimum fundraising amount of the graphite mining project is 7.5 million USD. T8 Exchange charges a 2.5% marketplace fee as the NFT mining, gas, and administrative fee.

Once the 7.5-million-dollar amount has been met, the token holders will be able to redeem their Graphite NFTs with the correlation amount of graphite mineral product, or the equivalent number of ETHs, after holding their Graphite NFTs for at least a 36-month period. When a Graphite NFT is redeemed, the NFT will be "burned" by being permanently locked into a smart contract, unable to be re-released or spent.

Currently, Funds raised from the issuance of Graphite NFTs will be primarily used to increase efficiency, responsibility, and overall graphite production output, add to, and improve the token holder services. Raised funds will enable ABCLF to employ more contractors and allow more graphite minerals to be ethically mined for the investors.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

ABCLF: ABCLF is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) organization. It funds for good powers the biggest, boldest, bravest ideas and the next generation of startups building tech for good. ABCLF invests in entrepreneurs addressing the biggest challenges in health, education, agriculture, and the environment, by connecting them with resources and capital they need to grow and thrive.

T8 Exchange PTY LTD: T8 Exchange is an Australian company that owns the T8EX and Trams Dex application, a decentralized exchange platform that enables existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap utilize cryptocurrencies as payment inside the application. Some of the advantages include a) viewing account fund information online in real time, b) supporting digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer, c) supporting multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal, d) Real-time value of the digital currency market price, and e) complete decentralized exchange that anyone with an ERC20 token can be pooled and trade on this platform within 15 minutes.

Silver Bear Mines Inc: Silver Bear Mines Inc. of Sherwood Park was founded as an Alberta corporation on April 23, 2010. Silver Bear is actively exploring the Bear property located 110 air-kilometers NE of Yellowknife, NWT. To date approx. 1.2 million tons of drill indicated and inferred mineral resources hosting high grade Silver and Zinc as well as significant Lead, Copper and Gold mineralization, a VHMS (SEDEX) deposit.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.: Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

+1 626-429-2780

[email protected]

Twitter: @AXTG2021

StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/AXTG

SOURCE Axis Technologies Group, Inc.